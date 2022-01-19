Govt to launch Unique Business ID in February

ICT

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

Govt to launch Unique Business ID in February

Digital inter-transaction platform, “Binimoy”, will be launched in March

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 07:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has planned to launch the Unique Business ID (UBID) facility in February this year. 

The UBID will be launched in February to bring stability in the digital commerce sector, said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

He made the remarks at a press briefing at the ICT Department's conference room on Wednesday (19 January) after reviewing the current construction progress of the platform initiatives being undertaken by the commerce ministry with technical support from the ICT division.

The state minister said all digital traders will need to register with UBID adding, "Through this, those who are doing business on Facebook will also need registration." 

He noted if there is any complaint against any registered organisation, it will be settled through Central Logistics Management System (CCMS).

The ICT department is working to launch the UBID registration of digital businesses and CCMS for settling grievances from February.

A digital inter-transaction platform, "Binimoy", will be launched in March, Palak said. 

In addition, Central Logistics Tracking Platform (CLTP) will also be launched later.

The state minister expressed hope that the lack of trust, credibility and transparency in digital businesses would be overcome by building a strong platform using technology.

The review meeting was chaired by ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam while a2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury, a2i Technical Head Rezwanul Haque Jami, e-Cab Director and Co-Founder of Chaldal Zia Ashraf, Commerce Ministry e-Commerce Cell Joint Secretary Saeed Ali, and representatives from other ministries and e-commerce platforms were present.

Top News

Unique Business Identification (UBID) / State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Online business / e-commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

4h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

6h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

6h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Got best enterprising people, need best use of them

Got best enterprising people, need best use of them

2h | Videos
Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

23h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

23h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’