Govt to launch Unique Business ID in February

The government has planned to launch the Unique Business ID (UBID) facility in February this year.

The UBID will be launched in February to bring stability in the digital commerce sector, said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

He made the remarks at a press briefing at the ICT Department's conference room on Wednesday (19 January) after reviewing the current construction progress of the platform initiatives being undertaken by the commerce ministry with technical support from the ICT division.

The state minister said all digital traders will need to register with UBID adding, "Through this, those who are doing business on Facebook will also need registration."

He noted if there is any complaint against any registered organisation, it will be settled through Central Logistics Management System (CCMS).

The ICT department is working to launch the UBID registration of digital businesses and CCMS for settling grievances from February.

A digital inter-transaction platform, "Binimoy", will be launched in March, Palak said.

In addition, Central Logistics Tracking Platform (CLTP) will also be launched later.

The state minister expressed hope that the lack of trust, credibility and transparency in digital businesses would be overcome by building a strong platform using technology.

The review meeting was chaired by ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam while a2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury, a2i Technical Head Rezwanul Haque Jami, e-Cab Director and Co-Founder of Chaldal Zia Ashraf, Commerce Ministry e-Commerce Cell Joint Secretary Saeed Ali, and representatives from other ministries and e-commerce platforms were present.