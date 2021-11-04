Digitisation of Ctg and Dhaka TV cable networks to be undertaken by Nov 30: Info ministry

The ministry of information and broadcasting stated that it is mandatory for TV cable networks in Dhaka and Chattogram to come under the digital system by 30 November.

"If subscribers in Chattogram and Dhaka do not get digital TV cable subscriptions by 30 November, they will not be able to watch satellite TV channels," said a press release issued by the ministry on Thursday.

The ministry urged subscribers to switch to digital cable instead of analogue with the help of their service providers at their earliest convenience.