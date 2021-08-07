‘Digitalisation enabling businesses to reach diversified markets’

Digitalisation is reshaping our culture and enabling our business to reach diversified markets at a faster speed and helping us to attain a sustainable economy, said speakers at a webinar on Saturday.

At the programme organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), they have also opined that as a provider and user of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services, Bangladesh lags far behind many countries, read a press release.

Besides, Bangladesh is still struggling in terms of internet speed and in achieving the real benefit of utilising technology.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, who was present at the webinar as the chief guest, said the world is becoming data and technology-driven. Finance and accounting professionals have to find ways to capitalise on the opportunities of digital innovations.

Digital technology use has expanded significantly in recent years. People are getting benefits of digital technology in communication during this pandemic as well, he added.

The secretary urged everyone to be mindful in the usage of advanced technologies so that it does not damage the existing fabric of our society.

In his welcome speech, ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru said over 12 crore mobile subscribers and 4.3 crore Internet subscribers are enjoying the benefits of digitalisation in the country.

Drawing the attention of the government for more resource allocation in ICT to make the country digital, the ICAB president said digital transformation needs necessary resources for further development.

At the programme, keynote presenter Mohammad Tufael Chowdhury said reshaping our society with new technologies will enable businesses to reach new markets and grow faster efficiently. The digital economy has the following layers – culture, digital skills, adoption and inclusion, and connectivity infrastructure.

The webinar was presided over by Akhtar Sohel Kasem, member council, former president of ICAB and senior partner, A Qasem & Co, chartered accountants as the session chairman.

As panel speakers, Anir Chowdhury, policy advisor, a2i Programme, ICT Division and the cabinet division, GoB; Osman Ershad Faiz, chief information and operating officer, AMTD Group, Singapore; Kazi Monirul Kabir, founder and chief innovation officer, Spider Digital Innovations, and Sonia Bashir Kabir, founder, SBK Tech Ventures and SBK Foundation, Bangladesh, participated in the webinar.