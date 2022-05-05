Bangabandhu global cyber security awareness award to be introduced: Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Thursday said the "UNDP-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Global Cyber Security Awareness Award" will be introduced next year with a view to making the cyber world safe.

He said this at a press conference in the USA on the eve of the Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert in New York, said a press release.

The ICT Division is going to arrange the 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' at Madison Square in New York on Friday (6 May) under the management of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

The concert is being arranged on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence to commemorate the unique initiative (Concert for Bangladesh) of Ravi Shankar and George Harrison during the 1971 Liberation War.

The State Minister said now the locally produced mobile phones meet 90 percent of domestic demand and the remaining 10 percent mobile phones are exported.

He said Walton is producing laptops in Bangladesh. Now 'Made in Bangladesh' is a popular name all over the world, he added.

In the conference, it said that some 4,000 tickets for the Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert have already been sold. The earnings from the concert will be provided to UNDP fund for cyber security.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority Bikarna Kumar Ghosh presided over the function moderated by Consul General of the Bangladesh Consulate General in New York Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam.