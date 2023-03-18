From HP to Acer: Top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

Tech

Hindustan TImes
18 March, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:06 am

Related News

From HP to Acer: Top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

Over the past few years, gaming laptops have improved a lot, thanks to more powerful and efficient GPUs from Nvidia and AMD

Hindustan TImes
18 March, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:06 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Gaming laptops today are capable of handling the latest and greatest games nearly as well as the best gaming PCs, while still retaining their portability. Over the past few years, gaming laptops have improved a lot, thanks to more powerful and efficient GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. And now, with the entry of Intel Arc GPUs, the market has some much-needed competition. 

There is more choice than ever for components too, which can make finding the best gaming laptop a tricky process. So, check out this list of best gaming laptops in the market to find the one that's right for you.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15

Running on the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor, this gaming laptop from HP is a budget pick that still gives you a 144Hz display. Consider this as an entry-level gaming laptop that has just about enough juice to hold its own when it comes to high FPS eSports gaming.

Alienware x17 R2

The Alienware x17 R2 goes up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, some of the most powerful parts on the market. It's still clearly a gaming notebook while being futuristic and minimal. With a fast CPU, lots of hard drive space and a surprisingly good touchpad, the Alienware x17 R2 is a suitable tool for both work and play.

ASUS ROG Strix G15

This laptop features the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX paired with the NVIDIA RTX 3080 (130W), making it a gaming powerhouse. It packs a tonne of high-end features, including a 300Hz refresh rate 15.6-inch full-HD display or a QHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022)

The Zephyrus uses an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and an AMD Radeon RX 6800S, as well as the company's proprietary features like SmartShift (to move power between the CPU and GPU) and SmartAccess Memory. Asus has also added a webcam, which was a glaring omission on previous models.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer too has joined the race to launch a new 12th Gen Intel processor-powered gaming laptop in India, and has refreshed its most-loved Nitro 5 gaming laptop with these new Intel CPUs. With minor design changes, the new Nitro 5 is mostly a hardware upgrade that makes it a new gaming beast.

Features

gaming laptop / Laptop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

42m | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

47m | Tech
Photo: Collected

From HP to Acer: Top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

1h | Tech
Photo: Reuters

ChatGPT-4 released: What will it be like to grow up with AI?

1h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

1d | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

17h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body