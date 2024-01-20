Google’s search results getting worse, study finds

Google, a staple in internet searches, faces increasing criticism as a recent study sheds light on a decline in the quality of its search results.

According to Gizmodo, despite the search giant's assurances of an improved experience, a study by researchers from Leipzig University, Bauhaus-University Weimar, and the Center for Scalable Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence suggests otherwise.

The study focused on 7,392 product-review search terms across Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo, revealing a troubling trend. Google's top-ranked pages showed signs of optimisation, featuring more affiliate links, and displaying lower-quality text. This phenomenon is attributed to the prevalence of affiliate marketing, where websites use product reviews and roundups to generate revenue through special links leading to retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart.

The constant battle for visibility on Google search results has intensified, with websites employing various Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tactics. However, many resort to unscrupulous methods, compromising the overall quality of content. The study indicates that, despite efforts to combat SEO spam, search engines, including Google, are struggling to stay ahead.

While Google performed better than Bing and DuckDuckGo, the severity of the issue cannot be ignored. A Google spokesperson defended the company, highlighting improvements made over the past year and the overall quality of search results for billions of daily queries. However, the study suggests that the changes implemented by search engines have only provided temporary relief, as spammers continuously find new loopholes.

Lily Ray, senior director of SEO and head of Organic Research at Amsive Digital, expressed concern over the current state of Google. While acknowledging the company's efforts to address the issues, Ray and the SEO community observe a sense of disarray within Google's search functionality.

"Google has been getting better in certain ways, but in others, it's getting worse," Ray said.

Despite Google's handling of billions of searches daily, concerns persist about the search engine's declining performance. Gizmodo covered a bizarre situation recently where Google showed a child's homework assignment for a search about former president John F Kennedy's stance on the death penalty. It contributes to the growing narrative that Google is facing serious problems.

The study also highlights Google's increased reliance on user-generated content, making it vulnerable to manipulation by spammers. In response, users have resorted to adding "Reddit" to search terms to find authentic, community-driven content. The broader impact on the internet economy, where Google plays a central role, raises questions about the sustainability of current practices.

As Google grapples with these challenges, the SEO industry is increasingly vocal about its concerns.

Lily Ray summed up the sentiment, stating, "I don't understand how anybody in the SEO industry is doing anything other than complaining about Google right now." The study emphasises the need for continued vigilance and improvements to ensure the integrity and quality of online search results.