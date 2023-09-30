Google’s 25th Birthday: Journey from a garage to global dominance

Tech

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 09:00 am

Related News

Google’s 25th Birthday: Journey from a garage to global dominance

Google, which began as a modest search engine prototype, has grown far beyond its humble beginnings. As it commemorates its 25th anniversary, here are some intriguing facts about its remarkable history

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 09:00 am
Google’s 25th Birthday: Journey from a garage to global dominance

Google, the internet giant, celebrated its 25th birthday on 27 September, reflecting on its remarkable journey from a dorm room project to becoming an unmatched global tech company.

In 1997, two Stanford University students, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, had a chance to work together, which changed the course of the internet. Despite initial disagreements, they joined to create a unique search engine. Originally called 'Backrub' for its focus on website links, it later adopted the name 'Google'.

Their first office was Susan Wojcicki's garage, an employee, who would later become the CEO of YouTube under Google's umbrella. Fast forward to today, Google's headquarters is famously known as the 'Googleplex,' situated in Mountain View, California.

Google's mission, from its early days to now, remains the same — making information accessible to everyone. With billions of daily searches in over 150 languages, it has truly transformed the way we use the Internet.

Beyond search, Google has ventured into various tech domains, from cloud computing to self-driving cars, and even artificial intelligence.

Google's first tweet, sent on 25 February 2009, was a binary message that translated to "I'm feeling lucky."

From being a search engine to becoming a verb in the dictionary, Google has left an indelible mark on the digital age. Today, it continues to inspire the next generation of tech enthusiasts with scholarships and initiatives to nurture talent.

Google's colourful offices are known to foster innovation, creativity, and employee morale. They also reduce stress and anxiety, increase job satisfaction, and improve company culture. The tradition of keeping its offices colourful continues to this day.

As Google blows out its 25 candles, it's not just a celebration of the past but a promise of exciting innovations yet to come.

google / birthday / Search Engine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

1h | Brands
Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

49m | TBS Markets
Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

2d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

2d | TBS Today