Google’s 25th Birthday: Journey from a garage to global dominance

Google, the internet giant, celebrated its 25th birthday on 27 September, reflecting on its remarkable journey from a dorm room project to becoming an unmatched global tech company.

In 1997, two Stanford University students, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, had a chance to work together, which changed the course of the internet. Despite initial disagreements, they joined to create a unique search engine. Originally called 'Backrub' for its focus on website links, it later adopted the name 'Google'.

Their first office was Susan Wojcicki's garage, an employee, who would later become the CEO of YouTube under Google's umbrella. Fast forward to today, Google's headquarters is famously known as the 'Googleplex,' situated in Mountain View, California.

Google's mission, from its early days to now, remains the same — making information accessible to everyone. With billions of daily searches in over 150 languages, it has truly transformed the way we use the Internet.

Beyond search, Google has ventured into various tech domains, from cloud computing to self-driving cars, and even artificial intelligence.

Google's first tweet, sent on 25 February 2009, was a binary message that translated to "I'm feeling lucky."

From being a search engine to becoming a verb in the dictionary, Google has left an indelible mark on the digital age. Today, it continues to inspire the next generation of tech enthusiasts with scholarships and initiatives to nurture talent.

Google's colourful offices are known to foster innovation, creativity, and employee morale. They also reduce stress and anxiety, increase job satisfaction, and improve company culture. The tradition of keeping its offices colourful continues to this day.

As Google blows out its 25 candles, it's not just a celebration of the past but a promise of exciting innovations yet to come.