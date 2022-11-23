Google to lay off 10,000 employees based on performance

Tech

Hindustan Times
23 November, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Google to lay off 10,000 employees based on performance

Hindustan Times
23 November, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 11:21 am
The brand logo of Alphabet Inc&#039;s Google is seen outside its office in Beijing, China August 8, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. Photo :Reuters
The brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google is seen outside its office in Beijing, China August 8, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. Photo :Reuters

Tech behemoth Google is planning to implement a performance improvement plan that will eventually lead to layoffs of 10,000 employees. According to a report from Hindustan Times sister publication LiveMint, employees who 'score low' will be asked to resign.

Google has asked its managers single out 6% of staff, or 10,000 employees, who according to then are poor performers. In an earlier notice, supervisors were directed to cut down the inflated scores.

Apart from using it to trim the workforce, tech giant's managers could also employ the performance ratings to lower the perks like bonuses and stocks- offered to employees.

The decision is said to be taken after pressure from an activist hedge fund coupled by market slump requiring cost cutting measures.

The report states that a hedge fund billionaire, Christopher Hohn, has written a letter to Google parent company - Alphabet advising to cut the number of employees in the company. The UK investor has also reportedly said that the company pays excessively to its employees as compared with other digital companies.

Hohn holds that the company's headcount is "excessive" as compared to historical hiring patterns and does not meet the current business situation. He contends Google can be adequately administered with many fewer highly compensated professionals, report added.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

google / job cut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

41m | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

3h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

1h | Videos
Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

16h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

16h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world