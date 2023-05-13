Google I/O 2023: Leaping Forward with AI

Every year Google announces their latest and greatest inventions and innovations at the I/O event. This year's I/O event took place last Wednesday in California. The event was largely a showcase of their upcoming AI-based services. Apart from that, they also announced three Pixel devices. Here are some of the key updates and launches of the event:

Photos and Maps updates

Google Photos got a new "Magic Editor" update which potentially allows fine-tuning images according to the user's liking.

Google Maps will be able to show an immersive aerial view of your upcoming trip in advance or a trip you have already made.

Bard

Bard is Google's take on the ongoing AI-based language models like ChatGPT. Previously, Bard was limited not only to a few countries but also in terms of capabilities. Now it is available almost all over the world with faster and more accurate responses.

Tasks like coding, formatting, writing, problem-solving etc can be done within the model, just like ChatGPT. Bard is now integrated into some of the Google services like Sheets, Docs, Gmail, Slides, Cloud and even on Google Search.

Project Tailwind

Project Tailwind is an AI-based notebook system where you can create a personalised AI model using the information you give it.

Responsible AI

Responsible AI is an image-search system where users can check whether the image is real or AI-generated.

Pixel 7a

The mid-range a-series of Pixel smartphones have historically provided a lot of value for the price. This year's Pixel 7a incorporates all the basic design elements from its previously-released flagship counterparts which give it an almost similar look and feel.

Pixel 7a comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen which runs at 90 Hz. Under the hood, the 7a is powered by the Tensor G2 SoC and is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In the camera department, the main rear camera incorporates a 64-megapixel sensor which is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The selfie shooter is a 13-megapixel sensor.

The 4385 mAh battery can be charged at 18 watts wired and 7.5 watts wirelessly.

The $499 price tag is a $50 jump over its predecessor, the 6a.

Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold is Google's attempt to grab some of the growing foldable smartphone market.

The phone features two displays of which the outer one is a 5.8-inch and the inner one is a 7.6-inch 120 Hz OLED display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset that is also used in the Pixel 7 series. 256 GB and 512 GB are the two storage variants along with 12 GB of RAM.

The triple camera setup on the back consists of a 48-megapixel main shooter along with a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5x telephoto sensor. Both the inner and the outer screens contain two different selfie shooters.

The phone is equipped with a large 4821 mAh battery, making it the largest battery on any foldable smartphone.

Pixel Fold retails at $1799 for the base variant.

Pixel Tablet

Google announced the Pixel Tablet in an event last year which finally hits the market this year.

Unlike any other tablet on the market, the Pixel Tablet comes with a charging speaker dock which converts the tablet into a smart display. This dock helps utilise the tablet further than the status quo of Android tablets by incorporating many smart home features.

The 11-inch tablet is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The $499 price tag for the tablet and the dock makes it a compelling deal.