Facebook, Instagram roll out paid subscription in Australia, New Zealand

Tech

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 11:33 am

Related News

Facebook, Instagram roll out paid subscription in Australia, New Zealand

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 11:33 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Facebook and Instagram began a week-long rollout of their first paid verification service on Friday, testing users' willingness to pay for social media features that until now have been free.

Facing a drop in advertising revenues, parent company Meta is piloting a subscription in Australia and New Zealand before it appears in larger markets. The service will cost US$11.99 on the web and US$14.99 on the iOS and Android mobile platforms.

From Friday, subscribers Down Under who provide government-issued IDs can start applying for a verified badge, offering protection against impersonation, direct access to customer support and more visibility, according to the company.

"We'll be gradually rolling out access to Meta Verified on Facebook and Instagram and expect to reach 100 percent availability within the first 7 days of the rollout," a Meta spokesperson told AFP.

Some attempts to join Meta Verified from Sydney found the service was not available on the first day of the rollout.

"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Crucially, the move also provides Meta with a way of mining more revenue from its two billion users.

The swelling army of creators, influencers and pseudo-celebrities who make a living online could be obvious users of verification, according to experts.

Many of them complain that it can be difficult to smooth technical and administrative problems, causing delays and lost revenue.

'Slow-burning strategy'

Jonathon Hutchinson, a lecturer in online communication at the University of Sydney, said a kind of "VIP service" could be "quite a valuable proposition for a content creator".

But ahead of the launch, ordinary users seemed less than keen to hand over money to a company that already makes vast sums from their data.

"I think most of my friends would laugh at it," said Ainsley Jade, a 35-year-old social media user in Sydney.

She sees a trend toward more casual use of social media and a shift away from a time when you "put your whole life on there".

"I think people are sort of moving away from that... but definitely, definitely wouldn't pay for it -- no way!

Some commentators have expressed puzzlement at why Facebook and Instagram would adopt a verification-subscription strategy that rival Twitter tried just weeks ago -- with less than stellar results.

But Hutchinson said Meta has often shown a willingness to try new, and at times risky models, only to drop what does not work.

He sees this latest gambit as part of a broader effort to condition users to pay for social media.

"I think it's part of a slow-burning strategy to move toward a model that is not free, where more and more services and functionality will be a paid or subscription-based service," he told AFP.

"I think over the long-term the functionality that we have now -- joining groups, selling things on 'Marketplace'- all of these add-ons that have emerged on Facebook over the years will eventually become subscription-based services."

Top News / World+Biz

australia / New Zealand / Facebook / Instagram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

1h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

2h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

12h | Features
ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

16h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

14h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

2h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat