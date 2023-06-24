Enhance-X allows high-end Samsung phones to fix photos with AI

The Galaxy Enhance-X app is now available exclusively for a variety of high-end smartphones on the Samsung Store.

With so many photo editing apps available in app stores, it is easy to overlook their ability to enhance the visual appeal of images in a matter of minutes. However, the recently launched Galaxy Enhance-X app stands out from the crowd by using artificial intelligence (AI) to back up its claims.

The remarkable feature of the Galaxy Enhance-X app lies in its ability to offer users a wide array of customisable options, allowing them to make precise changes according to their preferences. This level of flexibility enables users to create ideal images that meet their specific requirements. Moreover, the app's robust AI tools work tirelessly to enhance previously captured or downloaded images, ensuring that they achieve a new level of perfection.

Whether you have a collection of blurry or underexposed photos, or images with various imperfections in your photo gallery, the Galaxy Enhance-X app provides a solution to fix them all.

Let's explore the features and offerings of the Galaxy Enhance-X app.

The Galaxy Enhance-X app is a powerful tool that can fix various image anomalies, whether it's blurriness, low-light conditions, or other imperfections. With advanced AI algorithms, it offers customisable enhancements, auto-enhancement, and a user-friendly interface. It is an all-in-one solution for transforming and perfecting your photos with just a few taps.

AI does the enhancements

The Magic feature of the Galaxy Enhance-X app has the capabilities of deep learning and AI to effortlessly enhance image quality by removing visual noise, blur, and enhancing low details. Utilising fast processing, it instantly refines the image, resulting in significant improvements to its overall appearance.

Upscaling the quality

In numerous cases, when images reach us through compression during their online transmission, the Upscale tool becomes invaluable as it boosts the resolution of images below 1MP, enhancing them by up to four times.

This process ensures a consistent and sharp detail throughout the image.

Additional features

Galaxy Enhance-X's Fix Moire feature effortlessly removes bothersome repetitive patterns that occur when capturing photos of displays, like laptops or TVs.

The Remove Shadows feature makes it very easy to remove unwanted shadows.

Supported devices

The app is available on the Galaxy Store and is compatible with Z Flip LTE smartphones, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S23 series, S22 series, S21 series, S20 series and Note20 series phones.

Samsung has confirmed that devices running on One UI 5.1 or higher will be compatible with the application.

Galaxy Enhance-X will soon extend its support to Galaxy A series, Galaxy M series, and Samsung's tablets.