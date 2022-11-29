Elon Musk, tweeting every 15 minutes, to become number-1 Twitter influencer soon

Tech

Hindustan Times
29 November, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 03:59 pm

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk&#039;s twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

On 17 January 2023, Elon Musk could become the number-one influencer on Twitter, a report predicted. With 120 million followers, his account, @ElonMusk, is already the second most followed, after BarackObama, former US president who has 130 million followers.

Elon Musk will inevitably overtake Barak Obama, BBC reported quoting statisticians at Social Blade.

This would be unprecedented as a social media platform has never seen its chief executive being the biggest personality on it.

The report also said that Elon Musk is gaining 270,000 followers a day as despite the controversies, his popularity on Twitter is "undeniable and growing".

Over the past 12 months, Elon Musk has gained 268,303 followers a day, on average, according to Social Blade, and lost followers on only five days. He lost nearly 200,000 on 12 November, when major job cuts were announced at Twitter.

Elon Musk is also tweeting 70% more since buying Twitter. Even though, he was a prolific tweeter before as well, Elon Musk has been posting 76% more often since buying the platform, according to Social Blade.

Elon Musk, on 22 November, fired off 75 separate tweets, either as posts, replies or retweets- a record for him.

"It's great to have a CEO who uses the product," a former senior product manager at Twitter, who wishes to remain anonymous, says.

On average Elon Musk is now tweeting once every 15 minutes during normal waking hours. Sometimes he posts at unusual times as well.

As his followers rise, Elon Musk follows back only 129 people. Comparatively, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey followed about 3,500 people when he was chief executive.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

