Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

Tech

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 05:43 pm

Related News

Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

About 57.5% votes were for "Yes", while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 05:43 pm
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favor of the move, after the poll ended on Monday.

About 57.5% votes were for "Yes", while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening. Over 17.5 million people took part in the vote.

Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should.

Shares of Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker Musk heads, were up more than 5% in premarket trading.

Musk, who lost his title as the world's richest person earlier this month, also founded tunneling enterprise Boring Company, backs medical device company Neuralink and heads rocket company SpaceX.

Tesla investors have been concerned Musk has been spreading himself too thin following the Twitter deal.

Tesla has already lost nearly 60% of its value this year, as, like other carmakers, it battles supply chain issues and increasing competition in the EV space.

Last month, Musk told a Delaware court that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.

Replying to one Twitter user's comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said on Sunday "There is no successor".

The poll comes after Twitter's Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Top News / World+Biz

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Meta Quest Pro: A better and costlier VR headset for businesses

7h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Will foreign university branch campuses improve our higher education?

9h | Panorama
After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

Can the World Cup winner reap economic dividends?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

24m | TBS SPORTS
Argentina becomes the World Champion after a breathless final

Argentina becomes the World Champion after a breathless final

1h | TBS SPORTS
Loan repayment further relaxed with banks under liquidity stress

Loan repayment further relaxed with banks under liquidity stress

2h | TBS Insight
How to write a screenplay?

How to write a screenplay?

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank
Banking

Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank