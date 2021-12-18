Dutch scientists find anti-5G necklaces radioactive, urges not to use 

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 12:10 pm

Quantum Pendant. Photo: Collected
Quantum Pendant. Photo: Collected

The Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS) has found high levels of radiation in jewelleries claiming to "protect" people from 5G network.

A statement was issued by the ANVS on 16 December identifying total 10 products which were found to give off harmful ionising radiation, reports the BBC.

It has urged people not to use the products stating that long-term wear could cause serious harm to the bearer.  

"Don't wear it anymore, put it away safely and wait for the return instructions. The sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS have been told that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that they must inform their customers about this," the ANVS statement read.

Bangladesh on Sunday entered the 5G era with the state-owned telecom operator Teletalk launching services at six sites on a trial basis.

The sites are Tungipara in Gopalganj, National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar, Bangladesh Secretariat, Prime Minister's Office, Dhanmondi-13 and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5G mobile networks are safe, and not fundamentally different from existing 3G and 4G signals.

Mobile networks use non-ionising radio waves that do not damage DNA.

Despite this, there have been attacks on transmitters by people who believe they are harmful.

The products identified included an "Energy Armor" sleeping mask, bracelet and necklace.

A bracelet for children, branded Magnetix Wellness, was also found to be emitting radiation.

Conspiracy theories have fuelled a market of "anti-5G" devices that are typically found to have no effect.

In May 2020, the UK's Trading Standards sought to halt sales of a £339 USB stick that claimed to offer "protection" from 5G.

So-called "anti-radiation stickers" have also been sold on Amazon.

The ANVS has published a full list of the products it identified as radioactive on its website.
 

