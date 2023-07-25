Dream71 wins contract of creating government job portal for the youth of East Timor

Tech

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 05:49 pm

Related News

Dream71 wins contract of creating government job portal for the youth of East Timor

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 05:49 pm
Dream71 wins contract of creating government job portal for the youth of East Timor

The United Nations Development Program-East Timor (UNDP-East Timor) has signed an agreement with Dream71 Bangladesh Limited, a software development company, to create a government job portal for the youth of Timor-Leste, a press release says. 

The agreement was signed under the project of Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Skills (YEES) of the UNDP East Timor. 

This is Dream71's third project with the East Timor UNDP office. 

Earlier, under two other projects of UNDP, the Bangladeshi organisation made mobile games for the Ministry of Education of East Timor and software for the Parliament, the press release adds. 

In addition to East Timor, Dream71 has also worked with the UNDP-Bangladesh and UNDP-Turkey offices to develop software.

Rashad Kabir, managing director of Dream71 and director of Basis, said, "Getting any international work is a great pleasure, because we are not earning foreign currency, but also the reputation and branding of Bangladesh is also increased through our work." 

An international tender was invited by the United Nations Development Program-East Timor last May for the design and development of a government job portal. 

Bangladesh's Dream71 won the project on the basis of technical and financial proposals.
The East Timor government has taken several initiatives to create skilled human resources to meet the needs of the labour market, one of which is the creation of the job portal. 

Apart from making the portal, apps for Android and iPhone will also be made under this agreement.

According to BASIS sources, IT companies in the country exported $1.4 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Bangladesh

IT / IT exports / Bangladesh / East Timor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

2h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

4h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

1h | TBS Face to Face
Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

7h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

7h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up