Dream71 wins contract of creating government job portal for the youth of East Timor

The United Nations Development Program-East Timor (UNDP-East Timor) has signed an agreement with Dream71 Bangladesh Limited, a software development company, to create a government job portal for the youth of Timor-Leste, a press release says.

The agreement was signed under the project of Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Skills (YEES) of the UNDP East Timor.

This is Dream71's third project with the East Timor UNDP office.

Earlier, under two other projects of UNDP, the Bangladeshi organisation made mobile games for the Ministry of Education of East Timor and software for the Parliament, the press release adds.

In addition to East Timor, Dream71 has also worked with the UNDP-Bangladesh and UNDP-Turkey offices to develop software.

Rashad Kabir, managing director of Dream71 and director of Basis, said, "Getting any international work is a great pleasure, because we are not earning foreign currency, but also the reputation and branding of Bangladesh is also increased through our work."

An international tender was invited by the United Nations Development Program-East Timor last May for the design and development of a government job portal.

Bangladesh's Dream71 won the project on the basis of technical and financial proposals.

The East Timor government has taken several initiatives to create skilled human resources to meet the needs of the labour market, one of which is the creation of the job portal.

Apart from making the portal, apps for Android and iPhone will also be made under this agreement.

According to BASIS sources, IT companies in the country exported $1.4 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23.