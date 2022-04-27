Digital leaps helped Bangladesh navigate the pandemic: Joy

Tech

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 02:08 pm

Related News

Digital leaps helped Bangladesh navigate the pandemic: Joy

In the article, titled, "Digital leaps helped Bangladesh navigate the pandemic", Joy states that digital Bangladesh provided answers to many of the labor and economic questions posed by the pandemic

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 02:08 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Digital leaps have helped Bangladesh navigate the pandemic, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post on Tuesday (26 April). 

In the article, titled, "Digital leaps helped Bangladesh navigate the pandemic", Joy states that digital Bangladesh provided answers to many of the labor and economic questions posed by the pandemic.

"The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted labor markets around the world and continues to do so today. The short-term consequences were rapid and acute. Millions of people were furloughed or fired, and millions more began working from home. The long-term repercussions are still being debated, but one thing is certain: the demand for labor and the way we work has changed forever," the opening lines of the opinion piece read. 

Sajeeb Wazed Joy adds, "Many industries and governments are struggling to adapt. But in Bangladesh, a government plan to modernize and digitize its economy, education sector, and health care has provided some answers." 

He states that the Digital Bangladesh initiative quickly increased internet access and paved the way for multifaceted economic development of Bnagladesh; and replaced the "slow, paper-based government services with easy-to-use internet and smartphone-based programs." 

"The plan worked. The government created a network of more than 8,500 Digital Centers that provided online services from cradle to grave. In 2008, those services were all but inaccessible; only 800,000 people in Bangladesh had access to the internet. Now, Bangladesh boasts more than 120,000,000 internet users. The internet covers 98% of the country," the article reads. 

Joy also said that in addition, Bangladesh equipped millions with the tools necessary to succeed in the digital world.

The government built 86,000 "digital classrooms" and trained 1.5 million students in information and communications technology (ICT). As a result, information technology exports have soared from about $25 million in 2008 to $2 billion in 2021, he cited as an example. 

"When many around the world asked, 'How do I earn a living when workplace has been closed to in-person gatherings?' Bangladeshis were able to go to their home computers and take advantage of remote work and freelance opportunities," Joy wrote in his concluding remarks. 

Bangladesh / Top News / ICT

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Bangladesh / ICT / tech / Digital Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

1h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

3h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

3h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

4h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

2h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

3h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

21h | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access