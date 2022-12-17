Dell's modular laptop can be a game changer

Tech

TBS Report
17 December, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 10:01 am

Related News

Dell's modular laptop can be a game changer

The Concept Luna will be a great success for the repairability movement If the product does make it to the market, 

TBS Report
17 December, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 10:01 am
A robot removing the Dell Concept Luna’s keyboard. Photo: Collected
A robot removing the Dell Concept Luna’s keyboard. Photo: Collected

It has been one year since Dell made the 'Concept Luna' announcement, a completely repairable and upgradable laptop using environmentally friendly components. With every part – from the memory and SSD to the keyboard and the screen – being detachable and changeable, this product might just be a game-changer for champions of the right to repair as well as those who prioritise environmental sustainability.

However, the product seems not ready for market as it hasn't come to the market after a year since the announcement. 

Despite this, Dell asserts that it has made some headway on the project. To be more specific, it has "worked over the last year to further enhance the modular design of Concept Luna, removing the need for adhesives and wires, and decreasing the usage of screws." This was done in order to improve the product's modularity. 

The company says they are up to a system that can be disassembled in "mere minutes".

This is an ambitious claim, but Dell does, at the very least, have some evidence to back it up. During a recent demonstration, they showed a number of robots disassembling the gadget.

The parts of the Concept Luna prototype laptop can be dismantled by hand and there is no need for any tools, not even a screwdriver. You are able to remove the batteries and fan, as well as the keyboard and speakers.

The laptop was deftly taken apart and then put back together again by robots at Dell, which displayed on a screen different data on each component as they worked.

However, the company did not provide a schedule for a launch. In fact, it is not even entirely obvious if they intend to offer a product similar to this in the future. Throughout the course of the Luna presentation, Dell's presenter underlined that the company is still essentially experimenting with the concept of a completely repairable laptop.

It is possible that the final output of this effort will not be a single totally reparable device but rather an enhancement in the repairability of a wide variety of distinct Dell devices.

Dell / Laptop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

17h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!