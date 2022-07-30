China’s uncontrolled rocket predicted to make re-entry tomorrow

Aerospace experts are predicting that the massive core stage of the recently launched 'Long March 5B' rocket will crash to Earth tomorrow, and the precise location of the final impact still remains elusive to the spaceflight community.

There is a very slim, but still, nonzero chance that the 25 tonne debris may land on areas that are inhabited.

This particular Long March 5B rocket was launched on July 24 from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan.

The rocket successfully completed its mission of delivering the Wentien lab to China's Tiangong space station.

Unlike previous launches of Long March 5Bs, the core stage—which lacks controlled reentry technology—re-entered into the lower Earth orbit with a quickly deteriorating vector.

The 25-tonne core stage rocket is now poised to make an uncontrolled re-entry.

