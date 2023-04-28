China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats

Tech

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 10:49 am

Related News

China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 10:49 am
A full moon is seen over Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A full moon is seen over Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero

China will explore using 3D printing technology to construct buildings on the moon, the official China Daily reported on 24 April, as Beijing solidifies plans for long-term lunar habitation.

In the 2020 Chinese lunar mission, the Chang'e 5, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, an uncrewed probe took back to Earth China's first lunar soil samples. China, which made its first lunar landing in 2013, plans to land an astronaut on the moon by 2030.

Between now and then, China will launch the Chang'e 6, 7 and 8 missions, with the latter tasked to look for reusable resources on the moon for long-term human habitation.

The Chang'e 8 probe will conduct on-site investigations of the environment and mineral composition, and also determine whether technologies such as 3D printing can be deployed on the lunar surface, China Daily reported, quoting Wu Weiren, a scientist at the China National Space Administration.

"If we wish to stay on the moon for a long time, we need to set up stations by using the moon's own materials," Wu said.

China wants to start building a lunar base using soil from the moon in five years, Chinese media reported earlier this month.

A robot tasked with making "lunar soil bricks" will be launched during the Chang'e 8 mission around 2028, according to an expert from the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

The race to set foot on the moon has intensified in recent years, particularly with the United States.

This month, NASA and Canada's space agency named four astronauts for the Artemis II mission planned for late 2024, in what would be the first human fly-by of the moon in decades.

 

China / Moon / 3D printing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

1h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

RizzGPT's world of possibilities: AR glasses that let you talk to ChatGPT in real-time

37m | Tech
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated their bilateral relations to a &quot;strategic partnership.&quot; Photo: Reuters

A new era of Japan-Bangladesh partnership

1h | Panorama
Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

15h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

16h | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

1h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan