ChatGPT now on Android in 4 countries including Bangladesh

Tech

Reuters
26 July, 2023, 04:25 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 04:27 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ChatGPT is now available for Android users in the United States, India, Bangladesh and Brazil, the viral chatbot's owner OpenAI said on Tuesday (25 July), as it looks to take advantage of the popularity of the artificial intelligence tool.

As AI becomes widely used in tasks such as content writing to coding, San Francisco-based OpenAI announced ChatGPT for Android last week to further expand its user base.

ChatGPT, which was launched by the Sam Altman-led company in November last year, has been available on Apple's iOS platform since May.

The viral success of ChatGPT has triggered a wave of enthusiasm in AI, prompting companies such as Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet to pour billions of dollars into the technology.

OpenAI said it would expand the rollout on Android to additional countries over the next week.

