ChatGPT maker OpenAI is developing a 'Media Manager' tool for content creators

Tech

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
08 May, 2024

OpenAI is developing a tool called “Media Manager” which will give power to content creators to select how their data will be used to train AI systems

OpenAI announced the development of a machine learning-based tool for content creators. Photo: AFP
In a new move, OpenAI will give content creators the power to manage how their content will be used in training generative AI systems.

This will be done by OpenAI's new "Media Manager" tool, enabling creators to have control over how they want to include their work in AI research. The tool is also expected to include several choices and features for the creator to include or exclude their work for AI system training.

What is the Media Manager tool and how it works?

According to OpenAI's blog post, the Media Manager tool will be designed for creators and content owners, allowing them to specify the company on how they want to showcase or use their content for training AI systems and for AI research. OpenAI highlighted that developing such a first-of-a-kind tool will require " cutting-edge machine learning research." The tool will be developed with capabilities to spot copyrighted text, images, audio, and video. As for now, the Media Manager tool is under development and it is expected to be ready by 2025.

OpenAI also said that it is collaborating with creators, content owners and regulators to successfully develop Media Manager which aligns with their requirements and preferences. Additionally, OpenAI plans to add more personalised features to the tool gradually after its official release.

Over the years, OpenAI has been in the limelight due to speculation about how it trains its AI systems. The company has specified that it uses publicly available data from the web, Proprietary data from data partnerships, and user feedback to train its systems and tools. The company has also partnered with news agencies such as Financial Times, Le Monde, Prisa Media, Axel Springer and others to provide its users with the right facts about news and current happenings. Now, this new tool may bring legitimacy to how the company will utilise content from creators around the world by giving them the power to choose what they want to share for AI system training.

