ChatGPT becomes more powerful with this big update: Here are all the latest features from OpenAI

Tech

Hindustan Times
15 April, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 04:39 pm

Related News

ChatGPT becomes more powerful with this big update: Here are all the latest features from OpenAI

ChatGPT receives major upgrades, including image input and editing features, enhancing user experience. Explore how these enhancements redefine user interaction

Hindustan Times
15 April, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 04:39 pm
ChatGPT receives major upgrades, including image analysis and editing capabilities, which improve user experience and accessibility. Photo: AFP
ChatGPT receives major upgrades, including image analysis and editing capabilities, which improve user experience and accessibility. Photo: AFP

OpenAI has rolled out significant upgrades to its acclaimed chatbot, ChatGPT, aiming to reshape user interaction.

These enhancements include expanded language support and the integration of image input functionality, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation in conversational AI.

Enhanced Image Analysis for Plus Users

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A standout upgrade for Plus users is the ability to upload images for analysis by ChatGPT. Users can simply snap a photo and prompt the chatbot to describe its contents, offering practical applications ranging from identifying objects to aiding in decision-making scenarios, such as selecting the best option among items displayed in a photo. This feature could prove invaluable in situations like deciphering foreign language signage when travelling abroad.

DALL-E Integration

Another noteworthy enhancement for ChatGPT Plus subscribers is the integration of DALL-E for image creation. Users can now explore various artistic styles and preview them effortlessly before selecting the preferred aesthetic. This feature not only fosters creativity but also streamlines the image creation process, with options to adjust aspect ratios for different formats.

Moreover, the latest updates empower users to edit images directly within ChatGPT using DALL-E. This functionality enables users to make quick edits and refinements to their images, leveraging AI to execute tasks that would traditionally require specialised software.

Simplified Access and Data Privacy

OpenAI has also simplified access to ChatGPT by removing the requirement for user accounts, albeit limiting access to the free version, GPT-3.5. Additionally, users now have the flexibility to opt out of contributing to model training, providing greater control over data privacy.

Furthermore, search result enhancements make links more prominent, facilitating content discovery across various online resources. This feature is available in ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise versions.

Improved Accessibility

In terms of accessibility, the read-aloud feature, previously exclusive to mobile platforms, is now available on the web version, allowing users to listen to responses instead of reading them.

Lastly, ChatGPT introduces multi-factor authentication for added account security, offering users peace of mind when interacting with the platform.

These upgrades underscore OpenAI's ongoing commitment to enhancing ChatGPT's capabilities and user experience, positioning the chatbot as a versatile tool for diverse applications.

Open AI / ChatGPT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shahed 136 UAV. Photo: Kyivcity.gov.ua

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

2h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

7h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

21h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

51m | Videos
If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

3h | Videos
How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

23h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

1d | Videos