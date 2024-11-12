Canva faces global outage, leaves users with blank screen

Canva home page. Photo: Collected
Canva home page. Photo: Collected

Canva, the widely-used graphic design platform, is currently experiencing a significant outage that has left its website displaying a blank screen for many users.

"Images and graphics on Canva are not loading properly, with everything appearing pixelated. Later, the screen went blank, displaying a message in the corner saying 'temporarily blocked'," said Fahad Zaman, a Canva user from Bangladesh.

Expressing frustration on social media platforms, many users have said they are facing similar issues as well and are unable to use Canva.

Outage tracking website Downdetector recorded a surge in complaint reports since 3:30pm today.

Canva has acknowledged the issue on its status report page, saying, "We are aware that some users might receive an error page when visiting canva.com."

"This incident has been resolved. We are continuing to monitor the situation," it said in another update at 4:30pm.

canva / graphic designers

