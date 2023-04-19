Brace for AI advancements poised to unsettle job market: Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns

Society will need to prepare for rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) that are poised to unsettle the job market and exacerbate safety concerns, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.

"I think we have to be very thoughtful, "And I think these are all things society needs to figure out as we move along. It's not for a company to decide," Pichai said in an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" on Sunday (16 April).

Pichai called for new regulations to govern AI.

During the interview, he said AI would affect "every product across every company" in the near future and even admitted at one point that Google did not fully understand all aspects of its own systems.

The Google CEO said advanced artificial intelligence was mostly to cause job losses among so-called "knowledge workers," such as writers, accountants, architects and software engineers. He said that there have been times in which Google's AI programs have developed "emergent properties" – or learned unanticipated skills in which they were not trained - something his company's engineers could not fully explain.

"There is an aspect of this which we call, all of us in the field call it as a 'black box'. You know, you don't fully understand. And you can't quite tell why it said this, or why it got [it] wrong," Pichai said.

"AI will impact everything. For example, you could be a radiologist – if you think about five to ten years from now – you are going to have an AI collaborator with you. You come in the morning, let's say you have a hundred things to go through, it may say, 'these are the most serious cases you need to look at first.'"

"There are two ways I think about it. On one hand, I feel, no, because you know, the pace at which we can think and adapt as societal institutions, compared to the pace at which the technology's evolving — there seems to be a mismatch," he added.

"On the other hand, compared to any other technology, I have seen more people worried about it earlier in its life cycle – so I feel optimistic. The number of people, you know, who have started worrying about the implications, and hence the conversations are starting in a serious way as well."

Debate over AI safety has intensified in recent days due to the runaway success of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT. The chatbot has gained a massive following due to its humanlike responses to various prompts, even as it exacerbates concerns about potential job losses and the spread of misinformation.

Elon Musk recently warned that AI has the potential for "civilisation destruction" even as he launches his own AI startup that will directly compete with ChatGPT. Last month, Musk joined with more than 1,000 experts in advocating for a six-month pause in AI development until proper guardrails are in place.