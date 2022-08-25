BBS thanks Walton for successful completion of population census using its Tab

Tech

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 03:30 pm
25 August, 2022, 03:30 pm

BBS thanks Walton for successful completion of population census using its Tab

Bangladesh's first digital "Population and Housing Census 2022" has been successfully completed from June 15 to 21 of this year.  

In this countrywide project, technology products manufacturer "Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited" provided 3.95 lakh Tabs (Tablet PC) to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

In a letter to letter to Walton Digi-Tech's Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam, BBS has thanked Walton for providing all-out support in the successful completion of the digital population and housing census. 

BBS Secretary Shahnaz Arefin NDC said that one of the major components of implementing the digital census was to ensure timely delivery of tablet PCs, reaching those the field level, after sales service and quick technical support during the census. Walton performed those duty very actively and effectively. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited deserves appreciation for being actively involved in this country's largest statistical event. Walton's contribution to the successful implementation of the country's first digital census is gratefully remembered by the Department of Statistics and Information Management and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Walton Digi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Engineer Liakat Ali said, "We are very happy to supply Tabs and services to the digital population and housing census project. Thanks and gratitude to all concerned for trusting 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged digital devices in this project, which is important from the socio-economic aspect of the country. We hope that there will be participation of domestic institutions in such big projects in the future as well." 
 

