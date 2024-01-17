Banglalink was fastest mobile operator in Bangladesh in Q4 2023: Ookla

Banglalink was the fastest mobile operator in Bangladesh with a median download speed of 26.74 Mbps in Q4 2023, said a report by Ookla, a web service that provides free analysis of Internet access performance metrics, such as connection data rate and latency.

According to the report, Banglalink also recorded the highest consistency of 89.0% and the lowest median latency of 33 ms.

The internet service provider also had the highest consistency at 87.5% and the lowest median latency at 5 ms, the Ookla report added.

Bangladesh moved up two notches to the 111th spot in last October on the Speedtest global mobile internet speed index, reflecting a decent improvement from the 126th position a year ago.

"We are delighted to see how mobile internet is advancing Bangladesh's digital landscape with improved speed and stability. Banglalink is proud to be at the forefront of this advancement with the fastest mobile internet in the country, which we have been able to retain for the last 4 years," Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer at Banglalink, said.

"I also believe that with more affordable spectrum allocation and cost-effective fiber network deployment regime, the overall internet speed of the country would further increase," he added.

The monthly survey of 300 unique users found the average mobile internet download speed 20.66 Mbps and the upload speed 10.06 Mbps. In October of 2022, they were at 12.54 Mbps and 8.38 Mbps respectively.

Despite making some advancement in its global ranking for mobile internet speed performance, Bangladesh still sits low on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index, achieving the 105th position out of 145 countries in November last year.

In October, the country held the 111th position among 142 nations. The median download speed in Bangladesh stood at 23Mbps in November, up from 20.66Mbps the previous month.

The UAE secured the top position with a median download speed of 324.92Mbps, while even neighbouring India secured the 18th position with a median download speed of 94.62Mbps.

Bangladesh now has over 131.4 million internet users, according to the latest data from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). Of them, more than 118.9 million (more than 95%) are mobile internet subscribers, while the rest are broadband subscribers.

"There is a positive aspect in the ranking of the Ookla's Speedtest Global Index that Bangladesh's position is getting better, but at a slow rate," said BM Mainul Hossain, professor at the Institute of Information Technology, Dhaka University.

Another positive aspect is that the speed is not getting worse. If the number of users increases and telecom companies do not increase the bandwidth, speeds are supposed to go down. That means telecom operators are increasing their bandwidth, just at a snail's pace.

"It is still not that satisfactory," said Professor Mainul. "If you want to watch Ultra High-Definition videos, you will need 25Mbps speed, but we don't have that," he added.