"Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2021" reality show launched with 65 startups

The iDEA project of the ICT Division has organised the "Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2021" or simply "BIG 2021" in the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."



This reality show aims to find innovations or innovative startups through the participation of local and foreign startups, says a press release.



"BIG 2021" is being held under the guidance and advice of State Minister for ICT Division of Bangladesh Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP.



In this initiative with startups, the contestants from the national and international level will face the renowned business icons who will select the winners for each episode.



A total of 26 startups will be selected from 65 startups in this reality show.



Later, they will be joined by 10 globally selected startups and the top 10 portfolio startups of the iDEA project, bringing together a total of 46 national and international startups in the BIG-2021 Grand Finale.



The best team will receive 1 BIG which means USD 1,00,000 as grant money.



It is to be noted that more than 7,000 entrepreneurs, innovators, and startups from 57 countries including Bangladesh participated in the initial stage BIG 2021, out of which this reality show is being organised with the best 65 startups.



The best 26 startups selected from this reality show will get a Grant of BDT 10 lakh each and will also be nominated for the final round of BIG 2021.



In addition, the top 10 startups selected from the international stage of BIG 2021 will also be given a "grant" of a total of 1 core BDT by the organizing authority of BIG 2021.



The shooting of this grand programme which started on 23 June 2021 at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in Dhaka, lasted for 5 consecutive days.



Reportedly, the reality show was managed by Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd. and Windmill Advertising Ltd. and directed by Shuvro Khan of Ghuddi Animo. Siddhartho Goushami, senior consultant of the iDEA project coordinated BIG 2021 under the leadership of the Project Director (Joint Secretary) of the iDEA Project Md. Abdur Rakib.



The National Consultant for Communication of the iDEA project of ICT Division Shohag Chandra Das played the role of Chief of the TV Reality Show and contributed as the Co-Coordinator of BIG 2021.



This breathtaking 13-episode reality show on startups innovation is being aired every Friday and Saturday at 8 PM on the screen of the private TV channel "DBC News".



There will be 5 startups online and offline in each episode.



With the proper use of advanced technology, every episode of this reality show has been made interesting where a touch of aesthetic graphics has been used.



The presence of 22 renowned judges including BASIS, BCS, E-Cab President will be seen online and offline in different episodes of this program.



The estimated time for the closing ceremony of BIG 2021 is the last week of October 2021.



Moreover, the kind presence of the Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed is also expected at the event.



Visit www.big.gov.bd and www.idea.gov.bd for details of the BIG 2021 of the iDEA project.