Apple Watch import ban takes effect, company files appeal

Tech

Reuters
26 December, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 08:44 pm

Related News

Apple Watch import ban takes effect, company files appeal

Reuters
26 December, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 08:44 pm

New Apple Watches Ultra 2 are displayed during the &#039;Wonderlust&#039; event at the company&#039;s headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
New Apple Watches Ultra 2 are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Apple filed an appeal on Tuesday of a decision to ban imports of Apple Watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo after US President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.

The US International Trade Commission's (ITC) order will go into effect on Dec. 26, barring imports and sales of Apple Watches that use patent-infringing technology for reading blood-oxygen levels. Apple has included the pulse oximeter feature in its smart watches starting with its Series 6 model in 2020.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai decided not to reverse the ban following careful consultations, and the ITC's decision became final on Dec. 26, the Trade Representative's office said Tuesday.

"We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible," Apple said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An Apple spokesperson confirmed the company has appealed the ban to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington. The ITC last week rejected Apple's request to pause the ban during the appeal process.

Representatives for Masimo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

"Our litigation expert predicted that a potential Apple appeal would extend the 'final' ITC case verdict roughly another year," analysts at Stifel said in a note.

Apple has paused its sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States since last week, though the watches remain available from other retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart as of Tuesday.

The ban does not affect Apple Watch SE, a less expensive model, which will continue to be sold. Previously sold watches will not be affected by the ban.

Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees, stealing its pulse oximetry technology and incorporating it into the popular Apple Watch.

A jury trial on Masimo's allegations in California federal court ended with a mistrial in May. Apple has separately sued Masimo for patent infringement in federal court in Delaware and has called Masimo's legal actions a "maneuver to clear a path" for its own competing smart watch.

A presidential administration has not vetoed an ITC ruling since 2013, when President Barack Obama's administration overturned an import ban on Apple's iPhones and iPads in the company's patent dispute with Samsung.

The Biden administration in February chose not to veto a separate import ban on Apple Watches based on a patent-infringement complaint from medical technology company AliveCor. The ITC has placed the ban on hold for other reasons.

Apple's wearables, home and accessory business, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods earbuds and other products, brought in $8.28 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2023, according to a company report.

World+Biz

Apple / apple watch / Import Ban / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

7h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

7h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

7h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

55m | Videos
200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

4h | Videos
Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

Why “Mobile KD” is the best for mobile recovery

1h | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

6h | Videos