Apple Vision Pro components cost $1,542 per device: research

Apple's new Vision Pro device has been the new darling of social media since its release on 2 February.

However, one of the common factors constantly mentioned is its startling price at $3,500 for the 256GB - thus the cheapest - version.

Research firm Omdia has put that price into context, estimating the Vision Pros' 'bill of materials' - the total cost of its components - at just over $1,500, reports 9to5mac.

In a CNBC report, Omdia estimates the Vision Pros' components cost Apple $1,542.

The most expensive component is the 1.25-inch micro-OLED display, of which each Vision Pro uses two. These are the displays that go inside the headset, one for each of the user's eyes.

According to Omdia, Apple is paying $228 for each display from Sony, putting the per-headset cost at $456.

Following the displays, the second most expensive Vision Pro components are the two chips, the M2 and the all-new R1.

Apple says the R1 chip is specifically dedicated to processing input from the cameras, sensors, and microphones, streaming images to the displays within 12 milliseconds.

Apple works closely with its suppliers and often finalises component costs well ahead of time.

These numbers only cover materials and don't include other production costs like assembly, packaging, or distribution.

Apple has, of course, spent vast amounts of money on research and development, sales, and marketing.