Apple resumes Twitter advertising? Here’s what Elon Musk said days after spat

Tech

Hindustan Times
04 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 09:14 am

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Has Apple resumed advertising on Twitter? The controversy linked to the tech giant was the latest Twitter saw in the month that followed the takeover by Elon Musk. Earlier this week, the world's richest person had publicly lashed out at the smartphone and laptop maker, saying: "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why (sic)".

In nearly one month of the Twitter acquisition, Elon Musk had been under fire for mass layoffs, multiple changes, which many people have said are not well thought-out, and content moderation concerns. But the attack on Apple was among the first direct comment on a big firm.

It has now been reported that Musk on Saturday - during a Twitter spaces conversation - said that Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on the social media platform, Bloomberg reported, stressing that it "is the largest advertiser on the social media network". The tech billionaire was understood to have spoken for more than two hours on his private plane with over 90,000 tuned in to listen to him.

Hours later, Musk tweeted: "Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter."

Ever since the new boss took charge, many giants have dropped out from Twitter's advertisers' list, including Pfizer, General Motors among others. Musk's randomness, posting memes - despite being the CEO - amid controversies and taking a U-turn on decisions has not helped.

Earlier this week,, he had replied with his usual "The people have spoken" post after he conducted a poll asking: "Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers. (sic)" About 84 per cent users responded in affirmative.

In the midst of barrage of attacks, Musk was reported to have met with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. The two business leaders, Bloomberg reported, had a "good conversation" and "resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store." Musk said Cook was "clear that Apple never considered doing so."

 

