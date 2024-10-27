Apple confirms M4 Macs launch for next week

Apple has officially announced the highly anticipated rollout of its M4 Macs, set to begin next week. Following the release of the iPad Mini 7 on 15 October, all eyes are now on the next-generation Macs.

Rumours surrounding Apple's upcoming launches have been circulating for some time, particularly regarding the much-discussed features of Apple Intelligence.

In a bid to quell speculation, Apple's Greg Joswiak took to X, stating, "Mac your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned."

While Apple has yet to confirm the exact rollout date for the first wave of Apple Intelligence, speculation suggests that the eagerly awaited features will debut on 28 October.

The upcoming iOS 18.1 update is expected to introduce several new AI-powered functionalities, alongside various customisation upgrades.

M4 Macs: What to Expect

Rumours indicate that Apple will unveil multiple M4-powered Macs, including an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models equipped with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

Besides, a new Mac Mini in M4 and M4 Pro variants is anticipated, alongside an upgraded iMac featuring the M4 processor. These updates promise to deliver significant performance enhancements across Apple's desktop and laptop lineup.

The upcoming MacBook Pro and iMac are expected to focus primarily on performance upgrades through the M4 processors, with no substantial design changes.

In contrast, the Mac Mini is rumoured to undergo a major redesign, shrinking its footprint to become Apple's smallest desktop computer to date. The new Mac Mini is expected to be roughly the size of an Apple TV, offering a compact and space-efficient form factor.

This redesign aims to cater to users seeking a powerful yet minimalist desktop solution. The M4 processor upgrades are set to enhance performance throughout the Mac lineup, while the familiar designs of the MacBook Pro and iMac remain intact.

The revamped Mac Mini, however, will provide an exciting new option for those prioritising compact design without compromising on processing power.

Moreover, the upcoming entry-level M4 Macs are anticipated to come equipped with upgraded RAM of 16GB, up from the previous 8GB, facilitating improved performance for the new Apple Intelligence features.

Looking Ahead: MacBook Air M4 in Early 2025

In related news, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new MacBook Air featuring the latest M4 chip by early 2025. According to Bloomberg, production of these updated models is expected to commence soon, with a launch likely scheduled between January and March next year.

The previous MacBook Air was updated in March 2023 with the M3 chip, while a 15-inch variant powered by the M2 chip was introduced in June 2023.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation builds for the latest advancements in Apple's Mac lineup, promising to elevate both performance and user experience.