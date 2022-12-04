Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter

Tech

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 09:09 am

Related News

Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 09:09 am
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year, pending some security tweaks to the social media company's ads platform, according to a Platformer reporter tweet on Saturday.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc AAPL.O has resumed advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report, citing comments made during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday.

Amazon, Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter.

World+Biz

Amazon / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

47m | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

13h | Splash
Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

18h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

11h | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

11h | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill