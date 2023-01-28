AI tools beyond ChatGPT and DALL-E 2

After the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the talk of the town, with renewed enthusiasm. Earlier last year in April, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, also released DALL-E 2 – a text to image AI.

It appears that an AI revolution is taking place, with lots of other tools and softwares. However, most people are not either not ready for it or failing to participate in it. Today, we will cover some other cutting-edge tools that are at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Krisp

With the use of AI technology, Krisp removes background voices, echo and other distractions from your calls and online meetings. In addition to noise cancellation, it also provides a call summary and some insights at the meeting, which includes duration, talk time and the amount of noise cancelled. You get the ability to assess your performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the meeting.

Synthesia

Synthesia is an AI video making platform. It supports 120 languages and converts simple text into videos in a matter of minutes. According to the company, its goal is to enable anybody to create video content without the need of cameras, microphones or studios. The company uses AI to drastically alter the content development process and free up human ingenuity.

Copy

Copy is an AI based content creation company. It can create blog posts, social media posts, emails and other types of written contents from a few lines of prompts. This can be the perfect solution for sales and marketing teams who look to create content within a few minutes. With the aid of Copy, teams can quickly create sales copy that is customised to the demands of their specific customer base.

Quickchat

Quickchat is an AI chatbot that acts like a human assistant, responding to consumer inquiries right away and accurately. With this AI tool, you can automate all your live chat conversations. You can set it up on any website and it does not need complicated setup or technical knowledge. This AI tech has brought revolution in customer support, sales and HR.

Beatoven

Compose unique music for your content in a few easy steps. You can do it all in three very easy steps: select your favourite genres, make cuts in already existing music and set up your mood. Beatoven's AI combines advanced music theory and production concepts to deliver unique music. You can customise the length, genre, mood and instruments to create your music tracks.

Looka

You can create a logo and a brand with Looka's AI. With no design experience necessary, Looka's software produces logos to fit your idea. Create many possibilities and adjust designs to achieve your goals. Once your logo has been completed, you may begin creating your brand identity. Looka's Brand Kit immediately produces hundreds of customised marketing materials in one location using your logo, colours, and fonts.

Cleanup

You may eliminate any undesirable individuals, objects, flaws or words. The AI-based sophisticated editing tool Cleanup is far superior to conventional clone stamp solutions. Clone solutions like Adobe Photoshop Fix require a background reference, however this AI can accurately infer what was hidden underneath undesirable words, people and objects in a few clicks.

Illustroke

Illustroke creates unique vector illustrations from text prompts. You can create stunning illustrations with this text-to-SVG AI too. Illustroke makes it simple for users to produce beautiful SVG graphics from text prompts. You can simply type the words you wish to use into this platform, and it will create a lovely graphic that you can download and use on your website or social network.