AI passes university level law and economics exam

Tech

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 04:04 pm

Related News

AI passes university level law and economics exam

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 04:04 pm
REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration
REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

An artificial intelligence, dubbed Claude, has scored a "marginal pass" on a blindly graded law and economics exam at George Mason University, reads a recent blog post by economics professor Alex Tabarrok.

George Mason University Professor Alex Tabarrok writes on the Marginal Revolution blog he runs with Tyler Cowen that Claude earned a "marginal pass" on a recent blind graded test.

According to a report of Financial Times, Claude simply consumed and puked up a McKinsey report, but Tabarrok says that this is better than many of the actual human responses he gets.

As AI is now approaching the mania stage, it's hard not to be impressed by some of the recent results. Financial academics are certainly paying attention.

Last week, Michael Dowling and Brian Lucey of Dublin City University and Trinity College, respectively, published a paper on SSRN that explored whether ChatGPT could help write financial research.

They tested and compared ChatGPT's output in four stages of the typical research process: idea generation, literature review, data identification and processing, and empirical testing.

"ChatGPT can generate, even in its basic state, plausible-seeming research studies for well-ranked journals. With the addition of private data and researcher expertise iterations to improve output, the results are, frankly, very impressive. So, what do we do now? This is both a practical and an ethical question. Can ChatGPT be simply considered as an e-ResearchAssistant, and, therefore, just a new part-and-parcel tool of how research is normally carried out? Indeed, under this perspective the platform might even be viewed as democratising access to research assistants, hitherto the reserved domain of wealthier universities in wealthier countries," they wrote.

ChatGPT did particularly well in idea generation but struggled with things like literature reviews and testing frameworks. On the whole, the results promising though.

Dowling and Lucey argue this raises some ethical issues, such as whether one can claim AI-generated research as one's own, whether it should be co-credited in authorship etc.

 

Top News

Artificial Intelligence / AL / ChatGPT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

5h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

10h | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

1h | TBS World
Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

3h | TBS Insight
Do's and don'ts in stock market

Do's and don'ts in stock market

6h | TBS Markets
Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February