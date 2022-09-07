Ahead of Apple iPhone 14 launch, Google says it will unveil Pixel 7 on this date

A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, US, June 17, 2021. Photo : Reuters

Search engine giant Google has announced the launch date of the much-awaited Pixel series. In a blog post, the company informed that the 'Made By Google' event will be held on October 6 at 7.30 pm IST.

In an official blog post, Google said that the lineup will include the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Google Pixel Watch. The event will be held at the Williamsburg neighbourhood of the New York City. The in person event has been limited to invited members of the media, but it is available for live stream on the search engine giant event's YouTube channel.

During its keynote event at Google I/O in May this year, Google had given a sneak peek of the three high-end products. The Pixel 7 phones will run on Android 13 and will feature the next generation custom mobile chip Tensor.

Google said it the Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch designed and built by it. The smartwatch will be presented in WearOS and will be designed to work with all the Pixel and Android phones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.

The Google Pixel series holds immense significance for the tech giant as it is pitted against rival Apple. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that his company is pro-competitive and named companies including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp as its competitors, Bloomberg reported.

"Competition in tech is hyper-intense," Pichai said. The rise of TikTok "shows there is competition in the space" and "how vibrant this market is" compared to years past.The announcement comes on the day when its rival Apple is set to launch its own flagship products including the iPhone 14 series. Apple CEO Tim Cook will be addressing the live event at Steve Jobs Theatre at the company headquarters in Cupertino, California.