Adplay Tech and Markopolo AI to ‘revolutionise’ BD digital advertising

Adplay Technology Ltd, an ad-tech company, has signed an agreement with Markopolo AI, aiming to bring a revolutionary change in Bangladesh's digital advertising sector.

Kaymun Amin, managing director of Adplay Technology, and Rubaiyat Farhan, CEO of Markopolo AI, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on 2 November, said a press release.

According to the press release, Adplay pioneered programmatic advertising in Bangladesh's media market.

Similarly, Markopolo provides solutions, AI-driven advertising strategy, real-time creative and caption generation, and social listening.

Brands like Unilever, Food Panda, GP, Robi, Banglalink, bKash, and publishers execute data intelligence - driven campaigns on digital media using Adplay.

While, Markopolo's AI has served SME's, online businesses, and content creators with their own platform, integrated with Adplay DSP.

Adplay Technology Chief Revenue Officer Ayon Rahman, Product Specialist Nuzhat Nawshin, and Product Executive Sheikh Robin Emon were also present at the signing ceremony.