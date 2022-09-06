52.8M Facebook users in country: BTRC 

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman and Senior Secretary Shyam Sunder Sikder has said currently, there are 52.8 million Facebook users in the country.

He disclosed the information while speaking as the chief guest at an exchange meeting on telecommunication services in Khulna on Tuesday (6 September) and urged everyone to be careful while using social media.

Additionally, he requested mobile operators to provide free parental control guidance services on internet usage for children.

He said, BTRC itself does not conduct any business but operates from a social responsibility.

"One of the objectives of the government is to make internet services accessible to all," added Shyam Sunder Sikder.

Regarding the 5G network, he said, "Teletalk is working to introduce a 5G network in an experimental stage in six places of the country. It will mainly be used for productive purposes."

He further said that a digital security cell has been created to prevent pornography, fraud and violation of internet users' privacy in the cyber world.

About the benefits of BTRC, its chairman said, "The institution has given Tk26,000 crore in revenue to the government since 2016. With the help of BTRC, 650 educational institutions in the country have been brought under 100% internet service."