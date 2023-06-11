5 key takeaways from Apple WWDC 2023

On Monday, Apple made a flurry of announcements at the Worldwide Developers Conference, including the Vision Pro – its first AR/VR headset. But that's not the only big announcement. Here are 5 announcements from Apple WWDC 2023 that matter.

15-inch MacBook Air

15 years after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs took out the first MacBook Air from an envelope on stage and surprised the audience, the company has announced an all-new 15-inch form factor for its lightest MacBook. It is still the same thin and light laptop but with a bigger display. The new MacBook Air is powered by the in-house M2 processor. The new laptop is all set to offer the best battery life on any 15-inch laptop. The base variant still has only 8GB RAM and 256 gigs of storage. It will be available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colour options.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro

Apple unveiled the top-of-the-line M2 Ultra processor, which powers the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro. These are the fastest and most powerful computers from the company. Both the devices can be configured with up to 192GB of RAM, which is mind-blowing. The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro will help motion graphic designers, developers, 3D artists, and more professionals to level up their game. For context, the new Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac, and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are getting big updates in system apps including but not limited to Phone, Messages and AirDrop. Starting with the Phone app on your iPhone, there is a new feature called Contact Posters that is customisable. You also get Live Voicemail to show real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail. The Messages app is receiving an important feature called Check In. It is meant to notify your trusted family member or friend when you reach your destination safely. FaceTime on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will allow you to leave audio and video messages to the receiver when they don't pick up your call. Apple is also adding a new Journal app in iOS 17 to help your journaling efforts.

watchOS 10

Apple Watch Series 4 and later will receive support for watchOS 10. The upcoming update will bring redesigned apps including Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock and more. There are plenty of new watch faces and a fresh Smart Stack to show relevant widgets right when they're needed. watchOS 10 will also use the cadence sensor to provide more details to cyclists, while the new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities will help hikers. Apple is also adding more tools to support your mental health with the Mindfulness app.

macOS Sonoma

The latest version of Apple's operating system for its computers is bringing new experiences. You can now place widgets right on the desktop and interact with them with just a click. There are features like Presenter Overlay, which places a presenter on top of the content being shared in video conferencing apps. Apple is also plunging into gaming. The new macOS introduces a Game Mode and includes new gaming titles. It will be interesting to see if gaming takes off on the Macs.