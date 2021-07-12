15 most used emojis on the internet

Over the last two decades, emojis have become the perfect addition to our everyday visual communication; especially for a generation that prefers texting over calling. It has become the best way to display our emotions and provide enough emotional context for the receiver to decode the messages without actually having to come face to face with the sender.

With every update, each software adds a new emoji to the growing collection. However, there are some that remain constant among billions of users. All Things have dived deep into the world of emojis and curated a list with the most used emojis worldwide. Let's take a look at 15 of our favorite emojis!

1. 😂 Face with Tears of Joy

Coming in as number one is the Face with Tears of joy emoji. With memes taking over the internet, it is no surprise that this is the most common emoji used in our everyday life.

2. ❤️ The Red Heart

With the distance between loved ones greater than they have ever been, the red heart emoji, which symbolizes love and affection, has come in as the second most frequently used emoji

3. 😍 Heart-Eyes Emoji

See something you like? Perhaps a picture of the sunset or a video of puppies in a basket, this is the perfect emoji that sums up the sense of admiration we feel when we see something we love.

4. 🤣 Rolling on the Floor Laughing Emoji

Depicting the iconic ROFL, rolling on the floor laughing, this emoji is perfect for the jokes that make your tummy hurt and leave you gasping for air.

5. 😊 Smiling Face With Smiling Eyes Emoji

Whether you are content, comfortable, or just want to give off a friendly vibe, this is the ideal emoji to represent that.

6. 🙏 Folded Hands Emoji

Depending on your perspective, this could either mean gratitude, a symbol of prayer, or just two hands high-fiving. However you choose to view this, it ranks as the sixth most-used emoji.

7. 💕 Two Hearts Emoji

Two hearts represent a romantic relationship for one, while they're the symbol of any warm but platonic relationship for another. And, the good news is that we're feeling a lot loved virtually and hopefully in reality as well. The other heart doesn't necessarily have to belong to a person.

8. 😭 Crying Face Emoji

Coming in as the eighth on the list is the crying emoji. Considering the current state of the world, this is no surprise. However, the good news is that it can also be used as tears of joy.

9. 😘 Blowing Kiss Emoji

Hearts are different from kisses, they show lesser affection than little or large pecks. So, the 9th place seems to be a fair deal since not all of us are programmed to show emotion effectively and this position just proves that most of us can.

10. 👍 Thumbs Up Emoji

No surprise here that the thumbs-up emoji has made it so high on the list. It is a universal symbol of approval without coming off overly emotional. Simply straightforward and to the point.

11. 😅 Grinning Face With Sweat Emoji

Ever made an embarrassing mistake? As humans, it is natural we make a few errors along the way. We've all been awkward, awkwardly surprised, or even awkwardly laughing at some point along our virtual journey. And the whole time 😅 has been backing us up like nothing else.

12. 👏 Clapping Hands Emoji

We all have a loved one we are unconditionally rooting and cheering for. This one is for them; to show appreciation, give encouragement, and celebrate their victories.

13. 😁 Beaming Face With Smiling Eye Emoji

We all smile, but very few choose to show teeth. Thus pushing 😁 to the 13th position. Also, this emoji represents the purest emotion, according to us, and you can never go wrong with it.

14. ♥️ Heart Suit Emoji

The red glossy heart is not everyone's first choice of heart emoji. Some like theirs a little deeper in color, just a little edgier than the OG.

15. 🔥 Fire Emoji

A fairly new addition to the world of social media slang, when something is said to be fire, it is considered to be great. Used for the perfect Instagram post, a newly released song by your favorite artist, or an idea that's about to change the world, the fire emoji is the perfect way to show approval and appreciation.

This list only shows the most commonly used emojis in chronological order. Your favorite might not have made it to the top 15 but that's okay. Everyone has their own unique way of displaying emotions and having a different preference is a given!