Your university is the cornerstone of your career

Bangladesh needs a skilled workforce to chase its dream of becoming an upper middle income country by 2031, and a high income country by 2041. But here's the deal – just education won't cut it anymore.

Recognising this imperative, private universities in the country have stepped up to the task. Along with providing high-quality education, they have been playing an active role in linking their students with the ever evolving job market.

A 2019 study by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies revealed that 44% of private university graduates are employed, compared to 32% of those who graduated from public universities.

These institutions have been increasingly proactive in bridging the gap between academia and the professional world, presenting innovative programs, forging strategic partnerships, and offering an array of resources that equip students for thriving careers.

The changing landscape of education

In recent times, we have seen private universities moving up in different international rankings. Much of it is because private universities have been at the forefront of adapting to the changing dynamics of education and employment.

With an emphasis on smaller class sizes, personalised attention, and a strong commitment to staying up-to-date with industry trends, these institutions are well-positioned to prepare students for the job market of the future.

"Employers seek candidates who excel in both communication and critical thinking. At NSU, we believe job market skills and academic standards complement each other," says Asif Bin Ali, lecturer at the Faculty of Media Communication and Journalism Program at North South University.

"Our curriculum and grading system are designed to ensure that by the time a student graduates, they have not only honed their critical thinking abilities, but also have developed the skills to communicate effectively with various stakeholders. We also place a strong emphasis on computer literacy and presentation skills, which are seen as basic skills for today's job market," he added.

Strong industry partnerships

One of the key strategies employed by private universities is forging strong partnerships with industry leaders. These collaborations help ensure that academic programs align with the evolving needs of the job market.

For example, a private university's engineering program might partner with local tech companies, allowing students to gain real-world experience while contributing to cutting-edge projects. This approach not only equips students with relevant skills, but also connects them with potential employers.

"At NSU, we employ two methods to link our students with potential employers: a formal approach through our Career and Placement Center (CPC), and an informal one. The CPC is a vital resource, offering students timely job openings, organising job fairs, and acting as a liaison between students and potential employers. We've forged robust partnerships with international and national NGOs and companies which increase our students' chances for post-degree job opportunities," according to Asif.

Apart from the CPC, individual academic departments also play a crucial role in this process. For example, in the Media Communication and Journalism program, NSU's department actively engages with various media houses such as Prothom Alo, Daily Star, Inter News, and Channel I.

"This engagement has led to internships and scholarships for our students. As a prime example, Prothom Alo and NSU are currently collaborating to offer scholarships to Media, Communication, and Journalism students, which is a testament to our commitment to our students' success," he further said.

In this endeavour, it's crucial for industries and employers to play an active role, Asif noted.

"We're proud to have numerous memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in place with various industries and companies. These partnerships enable our students to gain valuable experience through internships while they are still studying, allowing them to gain insight into the ever-evolving job market," he added.

"We also welcome practitioners from these industries to come to NSU and conduct training and courses. This helps us keep our educational environment up to date with the ongoing developments in the job market."

Career development services

Private universities are increasingly investing in comprehensive career development services. They offer workshops on resume building, interview skills, and job search strategies, and connect students with alumni networks.

"We actively engage our esteemed alumni in various training programs, seminars and workshops. Their real-world insights and experiences enrich the educational experience for our students, providing them with practical knowledge and a deeper understanding of industry dynamics," said Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, the vice chancellor of Southeast University.

"We arrange these workshops for the pre-job period from time to time. We also have various programmes where students can hone their professional skills and build a portfolio before they graduate," said a spokesperson from University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh

Most private universities have dedicated career advisors who work closely with students to identify their strengths, interests, and career goals.

For example, students of Brac can have access to academic supervisors from whom they can receive consultation and career advice. These services often extend beyond graduation. Brac's connection with international and national NGOs offers crucial training and guidance to equip its students for post-degree job hunting.

Entrepreneurship and innovation centres

Many private universities have established entrepreneurship and innovation centres, aiming to encourage students to explore entrepreneurship and innovation as career options. These centres offer mentoring, access to startup resources, and opportunities to pitch ideas to potential investors.

For instance, Brac University, within its business school, provides students with the opportunity to develop their own startup ideas and launch them with the institution's guidance. What we consider as essential job market skills today may evolve and change over the next twenty years. Private universities continually update their approach to practical learning while maintaining a strong foundation in theoretical knowledge.

This approach not only cultivates a culture of innovation but also enables students to gain practical experience in launching and growing their ventures.

Thriving through diversity, inclusion and network

Recognising the importance of diversity and inclusion in the job market, private universities actively promote diversity by creating inclusive environments, offering scholarships and support to underrepresented groups, and partnering with organisations that champion diversity.

"We prioritise accessibility to quality education through various financial aid programs, including unconditional tuition fee waivers based on GPA, merit-based scholarships, free studentships for the needy, 25% waivers for tribal and physically challenged students and a 10% fee reduction for female students," said the Professor Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, vice chancellor of State University of Bangladesh.

Much like Southeast, the majority of private universities offer financial aid programs that provide tuition fee waivers ranging from 10% to 100%. Furthermore, in pursuit of greater inclusivity, many private universities have both international students and faculty, facilitating a broader worldview and the development of essential cross-cultural skills among their students.

In addition to the formal approach, private universities proactively build a network with the alumni who have established themselves in major companies in the country. Alumni appear to be invaluable assets, and students actively build connections with them through a wide range of club activities.

Preparing students for 4IR

We are living in an era of rapid change, particularly with the advent of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). What skills are relevant today may become obsolete tomorrow.

Against this backdrop, private universities choose subjects which are in good demand in the job market, they prepare their courses and curriculum accordingly. For example, United International University (UIU) has launched the first ever undergraduate program in Data Science in Bangladesh.

Data Science has ascended as the foremost field on a global scale in recent years, playing an indispensable role in the journey towards a smarter Bangladesh.

In an earlier interview with TBS, Vice Chancellor (in charge) Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia had said, "The challenge in the upcoming era is to prepare graduates with proficient computational and data analysis skills, enabling them to lead the way in the nation's data-driven transformation towards a smarter Bangladesh. We believe that the graduates from this newly sanctioned program will play a pivotal role in this endeavour."

Like UIU, other private universities also aim to prepare students for 4IR by offering cutting-edge curricula, fostering industry partnerships, emphasising digital learning, and promoting soft skills development.

They encourage hands-on learning, entrepreneurship, and a global perspective while instilling ethical responsibility.

With a commitment to lifelong learning and ongoing program assessment, private universities are leading the charge in equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving job market of the digital age.