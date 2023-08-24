Withdrawal of interest rate caps will give borrowers more flexibility in home loan market

We know that real estate, like most other sectors, is struggling to cope with the shocks from Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. How long might it take for your firm to return to the pre-pandemic position?

The real estate sector in Bangladesh has been facing significant challenges in recent years, due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The pandemic caused a sharp decline in demand for housing as people were hesitant to make large investments during a time of uncertainty. The war has further exacerbated the situation, as it has led to higher inflation and supply chain disruptions.

I believe it will take at least a few years for the real estate sector to return to its pre-pandemic position. However, there are some positive signs. The government has taken some steps to support the sector, such as providing tax breaks for home buyers. Additionally, the economy is slowly recovering, which is leading to an increase in demand for housing.

I am confident that Rupayan Housing Estate Limited Bangladesh is well-positioned to weather these challenges. We have a strong track record of delivering high-quality housing products, and we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible value. We are also confident that the long-term prospects for the real estate sector in Bangladesh are strong. The country is experiencing rapid economic growth, and there is a growing demand for housing from both the middle class and the affluent.

How is soaring inflation impacting the real estate business? Do you think the government can do anything to help lower costs and offer affordable home prices to buyers?

Inflation is having a significant impact on the real estate business. The cost of construction materials has increased, which has led to higher prices for homes. This has made it more difficult for people to afford to buy a home, and it has also squeezed the margins of homebuilders and developers.

The government can help homebuilders and developers to lower their costs by providing tax breaks and other incentives. Additionally, the government can help to promote affordable housing by providing subsidies for low-income buyers.

We are working closely with the government to develop policies that will help to make housing more affordable in Bangladesh. We believe that by working together, we can create a more sustainable and inclusive real estate market that benefits everyone.

Withdrawal of interest rate cap will make home loans costlier. How can banks or leasing companies help prospective home buyers?

The withdrawal of interest rate caps in Bangladesh will give banks and leasing companies more flexibility in setting interest rates on home loans. This could lead to higher interest rates for some borrowers, but it could also lead to lower interest rates for others.

Banks and leasing companies that want to attract borrowers in a competitive market will likely offer competitive interest rates. They may also offer other incentives, such as longer repayment terms or down payment assistance.

Ultimately, the withdrawal of interest rate caps will give borrowers more choice and flexibility in the home loan market. Borrowers will be able to shop around for the best interest rate and terms, and they will be able to choose a loan that best meets their needs.

We believe that this is a positive development for the home loan market in Bangladesh. It will give borrowers more choice and flexibility, and it will help to create a more competitive market. We look forward to working with banks and leasing companies to help borrowers find the best home loan for their needs.

You are contributing to aesthetic living which is gaining popularity in the city. What is the size of this niche market of high-end housing products? What policy support is needed to promote artistic endeavours in home-building?

Aesthetic living is a growing trend in Bangladesh, and we are proud to be a leading contributor to this movement. We believe that everyone deserves to live in a beautiful and inspiring home, and we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality housing products.

The niche market for high-end housing products in Bangladesh is still relatively small, but it is growing rapidly. We estimate that the market size is currently around $1 billion, and we believe that it could reach $5 billion in the next five years.

There are a number of policy supports that could be implemented to promote artistic endeavours in home-building:

Tax breaks for developers who incorporate art into their projects

Grants and subsidies for artists who work in the home-building industry

Education and training programs for architects and designers who want to incorporate art into their work

How supportive are the Rajuk and other city authorities towards smart urban planning?

Rajuk and other city authorities in Bangladesh have been supportive of smart urban planning in recent years. They have implemented a number of initiatives to promote smart growth, including:

The development of a smart city master plan for Dhaka

The creation of a smart city innovation hub

The introduction of a number of smart city technologies, such as smart traffic lights and smart waste management systems

We believe that these initiatives are a positive step towards creating a more sustainable and livable city. However, there is still more work to be done. We urge Rajuk and other city authorities to continue to support smart urban planning and to implement additional initiatives that will help to make Dhaka a smart city.

In addition to the initiatives mentioned above, Rajuk and other city authorities have also taken steps to promote public-private partnerships (PPPs) in smart urban planning. This is a positive development, as PPPs can help to bring together the resources and expertise of the public and private sectors to achieve common goals.

We believe that PPPs have the potential to play a significant role in the development of smart cities in Bangladesh. We urge Rajuk and other city authorities to continue to promote PPPs in smart urban planning.

How is the new DAP 2022-35 different from the previous plans? How do you find the floor area ratio (FAR) guidelines in the new DAP?

The new DAP 2022-35 is a significant improvement over previous plans. It is more comprehensive and it takes into account the challenges of climate change.

The FAR guidelines in the new DAP are more flexible than in previous plans. This will allow developers to build more compact and sustainable communities.

We are confident that the new DAP will help make Dhaka a more livable and sustainable city.