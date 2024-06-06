Walton made Bangladesh a smart fridge manufacturing country

As a domestic company, Walton holds the lion's share of the refrigerator market and has won the trust of most consumers in the country. What is the reason behind this?

We produce and market refrigerators according to the preferences and needs of customers from all classes and professions. Walton refrigerators are equipped with the latest technologies and features designed by engineers from Walton's research and innovation team — the largest in South Asia. Walton refrigerators are not only internationally standardised but also affordable. They save up to 75% electricity.

In addition, there is a nationwide network of the largest ISO-certified after-sales service, which ensures fast and best after-sales service.

To retain the super brand tag in the country's refrigerator market, where are you focusing in the coming days?

To maintain our top position in the domestic refrigerator market, we have given more emphasis on automation, product research and innovation. We are investing to increase the use of automation technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In addition, we are constantly investing in research and innovation to develop products with new technologies and features to keep pace with the world.

How do Walton's refrigerators compare to others in terms of energy-efficiency and environmental friendliness?

Producing energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly refrigerators is our top priority. Therefore, Walton refrigerators use MSO Plus (matrix speed optimisation) inverter technology. This technology, based on the artificial intelligence of things, automatically ensures the highest internal cooling performance of the refrigerator at the lowest electricity cost according to the outside temperature.

Walton was the first in Bangladesh to manufacture and market refrigerators with a 5-star energy rating from Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution.

In addition, Bangladesh is ahead of many countries in producing environmentally friendly refrigerators. Walton was the first in the world to implement a CFC (chlorofluorocarbons) and HCFC (hydrochlorofluorocarbons) gas phase-out project in refrigerators in collaboration with the Department of Environment and UNDP to protect the environment. As a result, a significant amount of carbon emissions into the atmosphere has been reduced.

Currently, Walton refrigerators use the world-recognised completely environmentally friendly R600a (isobutane) gas. By reducing carbon emissions, Walton is not only contributing to environmental protection but also ensuring the efficient use of electricity generated in the country.

Is Walton also running any social programmes to protect the environment beyond just the manufacturing process?

Yes, we are also running various social programmes to protect the environment and reduce warming.

This year, a tree plantation programme has been taken up across the country on the occasion of World Environment Day. Under this, 5 lakh trees will be planted in schools, colleges, social institutions and suitable vacant places through Walton distributors, plazas and other stakeholders across the country.

We hope that other industries in the country will also follow Walton's example to establish eco-friendly green factories and take up tree plantation programmes.

What sets Walton's refrigerators apart from its competitors'?

Walton is ahead of others in the country's refrigerator market in terms of the highest number of designs and models, quality, cutting-edge technology and features, product research and innovation.

Our unique features are: We have the largest research and innovation team in South Asia. They are designing refrigerators based on weather patterns in 120 countries. There is a variation in the weather in our country depending on the region. Walton refrigerators are being made suitable for all types of weather. That is why they are much more durable. Walton refrigerators have to pass more than 70 quality control tests before being marketed. This is where our success lies.

In addition, we have hundreds of refrigerator designs and models with capacities ranging from 50 litres to 660 litres. We produce and market refrigerators according to the preferences and needs of customers of all classes and professions.

Moreover, to ensure fast and best after-sales service, we have an ISO-certified nationwide network of the largest after-sales service network. These are the main reasons why Walton refrigerators are different from other brands. In view of this, Walton refrigerators have won the Best Brand Award for the 10th time.

How is Walton investing in research and innovation?

A significant portion of Walton's investment is being spent on product research, innovation, and automation. South Asia's largest research and innovation centre has been established at Walton Hi-Tech Park in Chandra, Gazipur.

Where a team of highly skilled and experienced engineers from Bangladesh, Korea, Italy, China, Taiwan and other countries are working. They have continuously incorporated smart technologies like Artificial Intelligence of Things (IoT) into Walton refrigerators through market research.

What steps have you taken to keep the price of refrigerators within the reach of general consumers during inflation?

In the past, refrigerators were used only in the homes of the rich. After Walton started commercial production of refrigerators in the country in 2008, the price of refrigerators came within the reach of the middle and lower classes. Now refrigerators have reached the homes of people of all classes, professions, and incomes.

Our production costs have increased due to the increase in the import cost of basic raw materials in the context of the ongoing dollar crisis. However, we have not increased the price of our products in the same proportion as the increase in production costs. Rather, we have kept the price of refrigerators within the purchasing power of the customers. Because customer satisfaction is the most important thing for us.

Eid-ul-Adha is coming up. What is the demand for refrigerators and freezers during Eid? What are your preparations and expectations?

The demand for refrigerators and freezers increases every year in the country during the Eid season. About 70% of the refrigerators sold throughout the year are sold during Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.

Like every year, Walton has made extensive preparations to meet the lion's share of the demand for refrigerators during Eid this year and maintain its top position in sales. Some new models of refrigerators with the latest features have been released on the market on the occasion of Eid. To keep the supply of refrigerators normal during Eid, Walton Hi-Tech Park is operating production lines 24 hours a day in three shifts.

In addition, the supply channel is working round the clock to deliver the produced refrigerators to Walton Plazas and distributor showrooms across the country.

How many models of Walton refrigerators are available in the Eid market? What about the prices, instalments and other benefits of these refrigerators?

Walton has hundreds of designs and models of refrigerators and freezers for customers of all classes, professions and incomes in the Eid market. Walton branded refrigerators are available from Tk15,000 to Tk180,000. There are instalment facilities up to 36 months with 6 months interest-free.

In which countries are Walton refrigerators being exported? What is the export volume? What are Walton's plans for export in the future?

Walton is exporting refrigerators and necessary components of refrigerators to more than 40 countries including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Iraq, Yemen, Nigeria, Turkey, Austria and other Asian, Middle Eastern, African and European countries. We exported about 1 lakh units last fiscal year.

We have a target of exporting three lakh units of refrigerators by 2026. For that, we are working to expand the export market in developed countries including Europe, America and Australia. We have formed a skilled and efficient global business team. In addition, a research and innovation centre has been set up in South Korea.

There, research is being conducted on innovative products with the latest technology and features as well as on the standards, climate and consumer demand, food habits etc. of Europe and America.

In addition, three traditional European electronics brands with over half a century of heritage are now Walton's. The three brands are ACC, Zanussi Elettromeccanica (ZEM) and Rotorcomp Verdichter GmbH. Walton will market the compressors, refrigerators, TVs, ACs and other electronics products of these three European brands in different countries.

We are also participating in major fairs in different countries of the world with the aim of expanding the export trade of electronics products known as 'Made in Bangladesh.' We have already received a good response by participating in the CES Fair, the largest consumer electronics fair in Las Vegas, US and the Canton Fair in China in 2023. These initiatives to expand the export market will continue.