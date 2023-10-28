Ushering in a new era of industrialisation in the port city

In a transformative feat of engineering by the government, the construction of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel has not only connected vital regions of Bangladesh, but has also amplified the capacity of various industrial sectors within the country. This monumental project, utilising locally sourced materials, has not only bolstered the supply of domestic products but has also significantly boosted production capacities in the realms of rods, cement, and numerous other sectors.

KSRM, a stalwart in the steel sector, proudly supplied the second-largest quantity of rods for this groundbreaking tunnel nestled beneath the Karnaphuli River. Prior to this, the company had played a pivotal role in furnishing steel for other cornerstone projects including the Padma Bridge, Metrorail, and Payra Thermal Power Station, solidifying its position as an indispensable partner in Bangladesh's megaprojects.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM, in an interview with The Business Standard discusses how the Bangabandhu Tunnel will foster the growth of hundreds of industries in the southern part of Chattogram, creating employment for millions of people. He forecasts that the products manufactured in Mirsharai Economic Zone will reach the Matarbari Seaport within a very short time.

How will the tunnel contribute to the economy of the country?

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is poised to be a transformative force for the country's economy. By facilitating seamless connectivity between Chattogram and its surrounding regions, it will unlock tremendous economic potential. This improved accessibility will spur trade, stimulate investment, and catalyse industrial growth. It will also create employment opportunities for millions, boost tourism, and enhance the overall economic landscape of the region. Overall it will act like a golden gateway for industrialisation for the country.

How will the tunnel impact international connectivity?

The tunnel will play a pivotal role in strengthening international connectivity, particularly within the South Asian region. It will establish a direct link between Bangladesh and neighbouring countries, including India, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and China. This will not only streamline cross-border trade but also promote cultural exchange and diplomatic relations. Furthermore, the tunnel's strategic location as part of the larger Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth belt positions it as a key player in regional economic integration. It will transform Chattogram into a South Asian business hub, creating opportunities for diverse businesses.

How will the tunnel facilitate business in Chattogram?

The tunnel will revolutionise the communication system in Chattogram by transforming it as 'One City, Two Towns'. It will facilitate people living on the other side of the river coming to this side for their job and going back to home easily. It will ease the load of population in the main city. The tunnel is very near to the airport. So, it will also help grow the aviation sector of the country as flying tendency will increase due to seamless connectivity. In a nutshell, it can be said that the tunnel will bring revolution to almost all the sectors of Chattogram.

What needs to be done for getting the maximum benefit from the tunnel?

To extract the maximum benefit from the tunnel, it is essential to focus on comprehensive planning and development. This includes investing in complementary infrastructure such as road networks, logistics hubs, and industrial zones. Additionally, implementing efficient customs and trade facilitation measures will streamline cross-border transactions.

How has KSRM contributed to the construction of the tunnel?

The construction of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel using indigenous materials has significantly boosted the capacity of various industrial sectors within the country. Beyond supplying domestic products, this project has notably increased the production capacity of essential materials like rods and cement. KSRM, a key player in the steel sector, proudly supplied a substantial portion of the rods for this groundbreaking project, further solidifying its position as an indispensable partner in Bangladesh's mega projects.

What quantity of rods was utilised in the Bangabandhu Tunnel Project, and what percentage of these was supplied by KSRM?

The project utilised approximately 37,500 tonnes of rods in total. KSRM proudly supplied nearly 40% of these, making a substantial contribution to this monumental undertaking.

In a field with many rod manufacturing companies, why was KSRM chosen for this project?

KSRM stands as the leading rod manufacturing company in Bangladesh, which naturally positions us as the preferred choice for mega projects. Our extensive experience and precision in handling the quantity and measurements of rods instils confidence in any buyer. Additionally, our robust logistics system ensures timely delivery, a crucial aspect for large-scale projects. The specialised rod production capabilities of KSRM further set us apart, making us a natural fit for projects like the Bangabandhu Tunnel.

Could you share some of the challenges faced by KSRM in participating in this groundbreaking project?

Given that this project marked a pioneering effort in the region, there were numerous challenges from the project's inception. Working with a globally renowned entity like the China Communication and Construction Company (CCCC) demanded stringent compliance and efficiency. Initially, the design called for a specialised rod not readily available in Bangladesh. This necessitated the import of rods from China. Overcoming this hurdle required us to demonstrate our capacity to manufacture the required specialised rod. This achievement not only stands as a significant milestone for KSRM but for the entire steel industry of Bangladesh.

How does KSRM envision the future of using 100% domestic products in major projects in Bangladesh?

Over the years, Bangladesh's construction industry has witnessed a quiet revolution, particularly in the wake of ambitious mega projects. To meet the demands of international construction companies, every organisation in the construction industry must raise product quality to global standards and ramp up production capacities. Bangladesh is steadily becoming self-sufficient in materials like rods and cement. However, achieving 100% reliance on domestic products necessitates not only maintaining international standards but also expanding production capacities in tandem with demand.

What is the extent of KSRM's contribution to Bangladesh's megaprojects, and how many factories and employees are involved in the steel sector?

KSRM takes immense pride in supplying quality rods for the main construction of almost all the major projects in modern Bangladesh. This includes iconic ventures like the Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Bangabandhu Tunnel, and Payra Power Station. Our composite steel plant, equipped with two melting units for billet production and an automated rolling mill for rod manufacturing, stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our approximately 5,000-strong workforce.

How can the local companies be encouraged to supply materials for this type of project?

Encouraging local companies to supply materials for projects of this magnitude involves a multi-faceted approach. First, establishing clear procurement policies that prioritise local sourcing can incentivize companies to participate. Additionally, providing technical support and resources to local manufacturers can enhance their capabilities to meet the stringent standards required for such projects. Moreover, creating platforms for networking and collaboration between project stakeholders and local suppliers can foster long-term partnerships.

Is the country capable of supplying materials to mega rojects like this? If not, what initiatives can be taken to enhance the capability?

Bangladesh has made significant strides in enhancing its capacity to supply materials for mega projects. However, there is room for growth. To further enhance this capability, investing in research and development within the construction industry can lead to innovations in material production. Additionally, offering training programs and incentives for local companies to adopt advanced technologies and sustainable practices can bolster their competitiveness in supplying materials for large-scale projects.