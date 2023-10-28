The tunnel will boost steel structure industry

In an interview with The Business Standard, he shares his insights on how the Bangabandhu Tunnel is poised to impact the industrial and economic landscape of the country

How will the tunnel contribute to the country's economy?

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel stands as a state-of-the-art megaproject poised to revolutionise not just Chattogram, but the entire nation's economic topography. Since its inception, the project has been instrumental in catalysing economic and industrial growth in the southern part of the district.

Numerous industries have already taken root around the tunnel, with many more currently under construction. Upon its scheduled opening today, the enhanced connectivity with the southern district will facilitate swifter and more accessible industrial growth — beyond our current projections.

I would like to extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for spearheading crucial infrastructure projects aimed at the nation's development. The Bangabandhu Tunnel, a pioneering endeavour in South Asia, plays a pivotal role in enhancing district connectivity, elevating not only the economy but also the nation's image. It shall stand as a beacon of pride for the people of Chattogram.

What impact will the tunnel have on the steel structure industry?

The tunnel's inauguration will serve as a stimulus for industrialists to establish new ventures in the Anwara, Karnaphuli, and Banshkhali regions. This surge in new industries will subsequently drive a heightened demand for steel structures, propelling the growth of the steel structure industry.

Has your company been involved in constructing steel buildings in Southern Chattogram?

Indeed, we have already completed steel buildings for two significant projects in the Anwara and Karnaphuli areas, one for Premier Cement and another for Hakkani Paper Mill. Several other companies have approached us for constructing steel buildings for their upcoming industrial ventures.

We anticipate a substantial influx of projects once the Chinese Economic Zone in the Karnaphuli area becomes operational.

Does the local steel structure industry possess the capacity to meet international demand?

At the turn of the millennium, the Bangladeshi steel industry was notably feeble, necessitating the engagement of foreign firms and experts for constructing steel buildings in industrial projects.

However, over the past two decades, the country's steel structure industry has become self-reliant. Approximately 30 companies now possess the expertise required for constructing large-scale steel buildings.

Equipped with modern technology, a skilled workforce, and experienced engineers, we are well-positioned to deliver international-standard steel structures. Foreign firms will no longer need to look abroad for construction, as local companies are fully equipped to meet their needs.