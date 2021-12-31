Travelling will continue to be difficult next year

Just one year ago, though it seems only a few days ago, I was waiting in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, to welcome the New Year 2021. Then, suddenly, during the pandemic, time flew so fast we are now welcoming 2022!

Life has never been the same in this last one year, or let's say over two years, due to the Coronavirus, especially for travellers, and all the livelihood that depends on travelling. We visited places like Nepal and Ladakh, islands of Italy and Greece, during the pandemic. The places are totally dependent on tourists for their living, And suddenly, because of the lockdown as a precaution to save lives, we found the places deserted. It was unbelievable to see only 15 people under the sistine chapel at the Vatican City, where I usually see a few thousand people! But this pandemic has taught us something, and that is to move along with all precaution, and try to treasure the things we have at hand.

It seems things are a little better now, especially in Bangladesh. If you are double vaccinated, maybe soon the booster will come. However, we all are very worried about the Omicron variant lurking in the near future.

My travels during 2021 were very tough and it became more expensive as any country you go you have to take the covid test twice - for getting in and out. The rules have been constantly changing and nobody knows what rule will be imposed next week, and for that I had to sleep two nights at the airport of Milan in Italy and Dakar in Senegal, which is not the nicest of the things. I had to cancel a trip to Gambia and Guinea Bissau and fly back home as it was creating too much pressure due to the pandemic.

I think in 2022 we will have almost the same situation. Whoever wants to move or travel has to be very careful, and be ready for a constantly changing situation. No matter where you go - inside or outside the country - always check the most recent situation, and be ready to return. If you live safely you can always travel in future, so don't risk your life and those of others. One of my traveller friends got stuck in Uruguay for six months, I almost got stuck in Senegal due to the changing rule of European Union flights, and this should not happen to anybody. Getting stuck can be an extremely painful experience. It is even better to stay at the same place and make plans for travelling when the pandemic is over. The most important thing is please move carefully and take care of yourself. Happy 2022.