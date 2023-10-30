SUB is bridging the gap between academia and industry

Could you briefly describe the achievements of your institution so far?

To date, State University Bangladesh (SUB) has produced over 15,000 graduates, many of whom have found successful placements in renowned organisations at home and abroad. We have focused on bridging the gap between academia and industry, making our graduates readily employable. Moreover, we have made significant research contributions in pharmaceuticals and food technology.

In January 2024, we will shift to our permanent campus, addressing the limitations of our existing city campus and providing an improved learning environment.

What is the main mantra of SUB?

Our institution is dedicated to providing quality education at an affordable cost, producing graduates equipped for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), fostering postgraduate education to curb brain drain, and aiming to lead in higher education.

Our vision is to create intelligent, agile global citizens with cutting-edge knowledge.

What new ideas are on the cards for your university?

Our comprehensive plan includes strengthening the alumni network, launching 4IR training and implementing compulsory third language programs. We are also exploring effective teaching methods for tech-savvy students and engaging NRB professors for modern tech education.

Additionally, we are constructing dormitories to enhance the learning experience. These initiatives underscore our dedication to providing top-notch education that aligns with student and industry needs, marking an exciting journey toward shaping the future of education.

How does SUB plan to cater to students from all income classes?

We prioritise accessibility to quality education through various financial aid programs, including unconditional tuition fee waivers based on GPA, merit-based scholarships, free studentships for the needy, 25% waivers for tribal and physically challenged students and a 10% fee reduction for female students.

Our commitment to inclusivity ensures educational opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds.

What support do you need from the government?

Building dormitories for both male and female students is a significant project and we have already undertaken that. However, it has imposed a substantial financial burden on our institution.

To address this challenge, we believe that low-interest loans from the government would provide the necessary financial relief, enabling us to continue this essential development and enhance our educational facilities.

There is a remarkable gap between classrooms and the job market. What needs to be done to address it, and what is SUB currently doing to reduce this gap?

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, we have implemented a multifaceted approach. First and foremost, we actively engage our esteemed alumni in various training programs, seminars and workshops. Their real-world insights and experiences enrich the educational experience for our students, providing them with practical knowledge and a deeper understanding of industry dynamics.

Furthermore, we ensure that industry experts have a prominent role within our curriculum committee. By involving these experts in curriculum development, we guarantee that our educational programs align closely with the evolving needs of the job market. This proactive approach results in graduates who are well-prepared to meet industry demands.

To equip our students with the skills and knowledge necessary for immediate employability, we have also established a skill enhancement institute. This institute focuses on providing final-year students with essential skills, making them highly sought-after by employers.

Our commitment to narrowing the gap between academia and industry not only benefits our students but also contributes to the success of our institution in producing job-ready graduates.

What do you think needs to be done to reduce brain drain?

We hold the perspective that brain drain need not be detrimental to our nation. Instead, we view it as an opportunity to harness the potential of our highly trained workforce and export it to countries where the birth rates are declining.

Currently, our country is benefiting from a demographic dividend, with a burgeoning population of young individuals poised to contribute significantly to our workforce. We believe this presents an opportune moment to provide these young talents with the necessary skills and education and export them to nations grappling with ageing populations.

By doing so, we aim to not only strengthen our own economy but also support countries facing the challenges of an ageing generation. This approach capitalises on the strengths of our demographic situation and the global demand for skilled workforce.

Where do you want your institution to be in the next two decades?

Our aspiration is clear – to establish ourselves as one of the finest and top-ranked private universities in Bangladesh.

We aim to attain recognition on the international stage, marked by esteemed rankings from institutions such as THE (Times Higher Education) and QS.

As we look ahead, our vision extends beyond national boundaries. We eagerly await the day our institution will become a hub for international students, a place where individuals from around the world come to study and even earn their PhDs at the State University of Bangladesh.

This vision reflects our commitment to providing a world-class education and becoming a global destination for higher learning.

Do you have any plans to introduce a uniform grading system?

Since our inception, we have steadfastly adhered to a uniform grading system at the State University of Bangladesh. Our commitment to this system remains unwavering, and we believe it has served our institution well over the years.

The question of adopting a different grading system is one we approach with a sense of relativity. It is important to note that grading systems can be flexible and adapted to the academic culture of the institution. From our perspective, the effectiveness of a grading system is relative and can vary depending on the institution's objectives and philosophy.

For instance, a more liberal approach in awarding marks may result in a higher range of marks for different grades, while a more stringent approach may lead to a narrower range. Our choice to continue with the current system is rooted in our belief that it aligns with our educational goals and objectives.

Ultimately, the decision on grading systems should be context-specific, reflecting the unique needs and values of each institution.