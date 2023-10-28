Southern Chattogram will be transformed into a business hub

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 10:14 am

Md Niaz Morshed Elite is the managing director of Borotakia Group and the executive director of Nagad. He recently spoke with The Business Standard about the prospects of the Bangabandhu Tunnel

Niaz Morshed Elite. illustration: TBS
Niaz Morshed Elite. illustration: TBS

As the Bangbandhu Tunnel opens to vehicles tomorrow, it promises to revolutionise business, communication, and connectivity in the vibrant city of Chattogram.

Md Niaz Morshed Elite, the managing director of Borotakia Group and the executive director of Nagad, shed light on the tunnel's potential to fuel economic growth, ease communication, and foster industrial development in southern Chattogram. 

How can the Bangbandhu Tunnel help to improve business in the Chattogram region?

Once the Bangbandhu tunnel opens to traffic, it will facilitate easy communication between Matarbari Deep Seaport, Chattogram Port, Bay Terminal, and Mirsharai Economic Zone. Thus, it will open up a window of opportunities for businesses in the Chattogram region. 

Considering enormous prospects offered by this much-awaited road tunnel, we have already witnessed that many new industrial units of various sectors, such as shipbuilding, apparels, cement, edible oil, fish processing, steel, etc., are springing up on the south bank of the River Karnaphuli, while the existing ones are going for expansion. 

What is more satisfying is that a good number of large industrial groups have stepped up to establish factories. In this way, the southern part of the port city will turn into a business hub.

What role will it play in the development of communication? 

The Bangbandhu tunnel will bring about a revolution in our communication system as it will connect Chattogram Port and Anwara upazila as well as reduce the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram by around 50 kilometres. Besides, people living on the south bank of the River Karnaphuli will easily go to Shah Amanat International Airport using the tunnel. It will also ease the construction of the country's largest corridor from Mirsharai to Cox's Bazar. What is more, the tunnel will be a crucial part of the Asian Highway.

Do you believe it will aid in the development of industries in southern Chittagong?

We all know that connectivity equals productivity. The reliable connectivity established by Bangbandhu tunnel will open doors for industries to grow in the region. Because they will be able to transport industrial raw materials, finished goods across the country easily in a shorter time using the tunnel. For example, industrial cargo carrying vehicles will be able to go directly to the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, which will also save both transportation costs and time. So, there is no denying that such an easy, improved transportation facility will spur development of new industries in Southern Chattogram. 

In your opinion, what makes the Bangbandhu Tunnel a source of pride for us?

There is every reason to take pride in South Asia's first underwater road tunnel. It is poised to be an economic game changer not only for the Chattogram region but for the entire country as a whole.

 

