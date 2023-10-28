Southeastern economy's game-changer

How will it benefit southern Chattogram?

The tunnel is a blessing for southern Chattogram — Patiya, Anwara, Karnaphuli, Banshkhali, Boalkhali and other areas of south Chattogram to Cox's bazar, including the Chattogram Hill Tracts. All the materials of industrialisation exist here, but due to a lack of proper connectivity, this region has been neglected for a long time. I believe the tunnel will not only serve as a bridge of connectivity, but will also alter the socioeconomic scenario of the population of this entire area. We will experience the changes after 10 years.

I do believe that the fastest return on investment will come for the tunnel compared to all other megaprojects of the government. The geopolitical and geoeconomic situation is an advantage for its ROI.

How will the tunnel play a role in our economic growth?

It was a longstanding demand of Chattogram residents to the Prime Minister. The Chattogram Chamber was demanding it before 2000 for such connectivity. The first South Asian underwater tunnel, not only in greater Chattogram or Bangladesh, but also in Thailand-Myanmar to Laos, India's seven sisters to Nepal, and Bhutan, will benefit from its connectivity.

The whole belt of BIG-B (Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth) will benefit geopolitically and geo-economically. As the largest economic zone is in Mirsharai, the tunnel will play a role as a connector with the Matarbari deep sea port. At the same time, it will connect a faster route with Ramgarh land port to India's seven sisters and Nepal, through the Asian Highway up to Kunming, China. So, the tunnel will play a role as an artery for the economic growth of this belt.

What is the CCCI doing for the region's economic development?

Chattogram, serving as the crucial bridgehead between the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is currently undergoing a transformative journey towards becoming a multimodal shipping hub.

In this endeavour, CCCI plays a pivotal role as a strategic planning partner and an idea aggregator for government bodies. The chamber's collaboration with government authorities involves crafting innovative strategies and fostering ideas to accelerate the Greater Chattogram region's development. Our collective focus is not only on economic growth but also on fostering sustainable development while safeguarding the natural beauty and environmental integrity of Chattogram.

Together, we envision a future where Chattogram stands as a shining example of sustainable progress and prosperity, aligning perfectly with the visionary goals of our Honourable Prime Minister for a Smart Bangladesh.

What needs to be done to get the most benefit out of the tunnel?

It is important to clarify that the tunnel project doesn't involve crossing through it for residential or vacation purposes, as it is primarily designed to enhance the efficient transportation of goods in the region. To fully reap the benefits of the tunnel, it's imperative that the government expedites the implementation of all related projects in Southeast Bangladesh. The government should also consider establishing small-scale economic zones in every upazila of South Chattogram, which could greatly stimulate various agro-economic activities.

With the tunnel as a focal point, the potential for industrial expansion in southern Chattogram becomes evident. Therefore, it is crucial for the government to formulate a comprehensive master plan for industrialisation in this region promptly. This plan should include land zoning for both industrial and agricultural purposes and should be executed with urgency.

I share a strong stance against constructing a pillar bridge on the Karnaphuli River, given its significance as the mouth of Bangladesh. The future of the Karnaphuli region is intricately linked to the wellbeing of approximately 50 crore people. To ensure seamless connectivity on both sides of the Karnaphuli, the government should prioritise tunnel projects for train transportation underneath the river, thus safeguarding its vital role in the region's development.

What do you think about the development activities in Chattogram?

Chattogram, often referred to as the "Gateway to Southeast Asia," is witnessing a remarkable transformation. The synergy of infrastructure development projects is unlocking its true potential. However, as the region gears up for this monumental change, it's essential to address some critical factors.

Firstly, investment in education and skill development is paramount. The local workforce needs to be equipped with the knowledge and skills required for the industries that will thrive in the wake of improved connectivity. This investment in human capital will ensure that the economic benefits of these projects are shared widely, reducing disparities.

Secondly, environmental sustainability should be at the forefront of planning. Chattogram's natural beauty is one of its most significant assets. Preserving the pristine coastline, lush hills, and vibrant ecosystems is a responsibility that must not be overlooked. The development projects should incorporate eco-friendly practices, minimising their impact on the environment.

Thirdly, the community's involvement and awareness are crucial. Local residents should be engaged in the development process, with their needs and concerns taken into account. Public awareness campaigns about responsible road use, environmental conservation, and safety measures are essential to ensure that these projects are embraced by the community.

In conclusion, while the Bangabandhu Tunnel and associated infrastructure projects hold immense promise for Chattogram's future, a holistic approach is required. Investment in education, environmental sustainability, and community involvement will be instrumental in realising the full potential of this transformative phase in Chattogram's history.