Sleek, chic yet functional

Photo: BOHU

We often come across the word aesthetic in terms of describing a well-designed space. But have you ever wondered how the definition of 'aesthetic' changes with time?

Furniture, being a vital part of our everyday lives, plays the role of apparels to adorn our spaces with. So, furniture isn't something new to us — they have been a part of the human lifestyle since the primitive ages.

But from the very early days of curved stones for benches to modern-day sleek slim minimalist ones, the journey was transformative. Over time, people started living light, mostly because the rental culture became very prominent due to socioeconomic factors. When people move, they tend to look for lightweight and easily carryable furniture. This gave birth to the trend of modern minimalist furniture, where the idea of less is more 'aesthetic' was established.

Modern furniture has features that are more minimalistic and monotonous, which has a vital role to play in a space. In small rooms, for instance, modern furniture makes the space look bigger. Even maintaining these types of furniture is much easier.

Architect Nabila Nowrin, co-founder of furniture design company Bohu, says that while practising architecture and designing interior spaces, they constantly felt the need for furniture that fits the scale of those residences.

"We see Pinterest boards and visit abroad and aspire for a modern contemporary look and feel at home. However, the furniture available does not fit these criteria and when made by local carpenters," she explained.

When it comes to choosing designs, it is better to look for furniture with rounded edges and soft forms, especially for homes. This helps create visual comfort and also keeps a safe environment for kids and the elderly.

And for that elegant clean look, the colour scheme of the furniture's wood should be monochromatic. Stuffing the room with too many big furniture will kill the vibe and aesthetics of the home.

"We decided to create a furniture brand that will create furniture for the contemporary Bangladeshi urban home. Our design style is contemporary; we strive to achieve a modern look mixed with an Eastern aesthetic. At BOHU, our designers are constantly pushed to find the definition of the contemporary Bangladeshi style," Nabila said.

Modern furniture even has a section for multi-functional pieces. Like a sofa that can convert into a bed, a coffee table with built-in storage space, an ottoman that doubles as extra seating, and many more. These versatile pieces will not only save space but also add a touch of practicality to your home.

On that note Nabila added that when they design furniture, they think about the space and what the furniture is supposed to be. If it is a utility piece, they design it to blend into the space, with maximum utility and minimum requirement for maintenance. If it is a feature or accent item, like a console table, a mirror, an accent chair, etc., they design it to grab attention.

The author is the Principal Architect of Parti.studio and Editor of TBS Habitat.