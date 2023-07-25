Shanta Holdings: 'Setting standards' with a series of firsts

In an exclusive interview, M Habibul Basit, CEO of Shanta Holdings, speaks to The Business Standard about the company's working style and the state of the country's real estate industry

The journey of Shanta Group started in the readymade garment industry about 35 years ago.

"We started with high-end products. But due to increased competition in the garments sector, we launched education and healthcare businesses within a few years," explained M Habibul Basit.

"During the construction of Apollo Hospitals [now Evercare], we formed our own team. After that, a very good team was also formed while building the Safura Tower. Several civil engineers worked on that project. Through their efforts, these buildings have emerged as exceptional and high-quality structures in Bangladesh," he added.

Then Shanta decided to delve into the real estate business, kicking off with the motto: Setting Standards.

"And indeed, Shanta Holdings has been able to set new standards through many of our projects," said Basit.

The country's first condominium 'Digonto', designed by Lincolne Scott of Australia, was built by Shanta Holdings at Paribagh in Dhaka. It has a swimming pool, gym, community floor, jogging track, designated play area for children, management office, a green area, and a comprehensive security system.

"When we entered the residential construction sector, there were only box-shaped houses with ground-floor parking facilities and a dark atmosphere. Occupants had to park the car and use the elevator from the garage. We changed it and started the basement parking system for the first time," the CEO of Shanta Holdings said.

"We keep the ground floor free, creating an amazing environment with gardens and lighting. Then there is the double-height space which offers architectural elegance and design, allowing light to enter unimpeded. Later, many other builders followed this design as well," he said.

Shanta Holdings' in the Bangladeshi real estate industry is one of many firsts.

"Shanta Skymart is the first steel structure building we made. The highrise Shanta Glass House was also built by us. The country's first unitised glass was installed on Shanta Skymart, which is beneficial for green buildings because there is less heat loss. It has many other benefits, such as good looks and easy maintenance."

Basit said they are looking forward to commencing two new projects.

"These are our dream projects. One of them is the residential project 'Utopia' in Mirpur. There will be 450 apartments. It will have six towers — five residential and one commercial. The commercial tower will also be a part of the residential area, housing supershops, spas, coffee shops, beauty parlours, banks, and other offices. This project will be self-sufficient. There will be a playground. There will be all kinds of modern facilities, including a separate recreation centre for senior citizens and youths, a convention centre, and a community clinic. It will be like a town hall."

The other project is a commercial one, called Dhaka Tower — a high-rise building will be near Hatirjheel

"We will start it next month; it will create a new standard in the history of real estate in the country. It was designed by the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) of the Netherlands. They are among the world's top 10 architecture firms and the first to come to Bangladesh for such work," Basit said.

The project is expected to be completed within five years. There will be eight floors underground. Almost all works including electromechanical and landscaping of this building will be done by foreign companies. The 40-story building will have 1.5 million square feet of space.

Asked whether Shanta Holdings designs high-rise buildings with its own architects, Habibul Basit said, "All our products are of the premium segment. We do not have the ability to provide permanent employment to the big name architects needed to design these works. We work with architects like Rafiq Azam, Ehsan Khan, and Naharj Khalil. We hire them for their services. But we also have in-house architects who provide designs and opinions in various areas."

Basit said the real estate business had remained in an ailing condition for a few years after 2010. But later, it bounced back. However, the overall situation of the industry deteriorated for some time during the pandemic.

"Currently, the industry is growing at 6-8% per year. But we never ran into a bad situation. We met our deadlines even during the pandemic. So far, we have executed more than a 100 projects and have never faced a shortage of buyers for any of those," he said.

Discussing the challenges that the industry is facing at the moment, he said, "Companies like us who build high-rise and luxury buildings do not do so on small plots of land. Because the price cannot be kept low unless there are hundreds of apartments in a residential project. Real estate needs more land, which is not available in Dhaka.

"But if you go outside Dhaka, you will not find buyers, because there will not be high-end customers due to a lack of civic amenities there. But the situation will change if the transportation system is developed," Basit explained.

Asked about the new Detailed Area Plan (DAP) made with the main purpose of decentralising the city, Basit said, "If you think about the country and a liveable city, it is definitely a good plan. But this plan should have been made earlier.

"Now there is no place in Dhaka city. How is it possible to construct a building by leaving 40% space around it? It's a good plan, but its implementation depends on many factors. For this, the city has to expand in all directions. Real estate companies will also go there, if the movement of citizens can be made easier, like that in Europe and America."

Talking about the future of real estate in the country, he said, "Around 80% of people in the city still do not have their own houses. One of the basic human needs is to stay in one's own home. So, there is huge potential if this need can be turned into a demand.

"Government policy support is needed for this. This time, the registration fee has been doubled up to Tk20 lakh. It will increase prices a lot. If this is the case, then the demand cannot be increased," according to Basit.